5 potential Chargers targets who stood out at Senior Bowl: Defense

Now that the 2023 Senior Bowl, the premier all-star game for NFL draft prospects, is over, it is time to reflect on the meaning of the week.

Which players helped themselves the most throughout their time in Mobile and likely garnered the attention of the Chargers?

Let’s dive in with the defensive side of the ball.

DL Keion White, Georgia Tech

Morgan Fox played his way into a contract extension, but if he isn’t re-signed, the Chargers will be looking to find his replacement to pass rush along the interior. The 6-foot-4 and 286-pound White was unblockable throughout the week, stunning blockers with explosiveness, movement skills, and power. White also looked good in team drills to slow down ball carriers. Having played at spots from three-technique to the outside, White has proven he can win from any alignment.

DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Another player who could fill the spot left by Fox is Adebawore. Adebawore shined in one-on-ones with his elite explosiveness off the snap, the use of his long levers (34-inch arms) and power to bully blockers into the backfield and the ability to counter with a slew of pass rush moves. Furthermore, he showed lateral quickness and incredible motor when playing the run. Like White. Adeboware has the versatility to play multiple spots, having played three and five-technique, 4i and edge defender at Northwestern.

EDGE Will McDonald, Iowa State

The Chargers need more behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. While they could re-sign Kyle Van Noy, I think Los Angeles uses the draft to address the position. McDonald’s eyebrow-raising week in Mobile should have drawn their attention. Despite not having a lot of sand in his pants, McDonald caused many problems for opposing offensive tackles. With an excellent first step with the hips to bend the edge and the flexibility to drop his shoulder to get under blockers, crafty counters and the arm length (35″) to long-arm blockers, McDonald was a mainstay in the backfield.

LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

If the Chargers don’t re-sign, they will need more pieces at linebacker. And Henley proved to be a good option if they go that route in the third or fourth round. As a former defensive back, Henley showed great athleticism and coverage skills, mirroring routes and defending passes. As a former edge defender, Henley was money in the pass rush drills, displaying speed and a variety of hand tactics to get past running backs. His tape showed that he is just as effective against the run as much as he is in these other departments.

CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

I don’t expect J.C. Jackson to be ready to go at the start of the 2023 season as he will still be recovering from the knee injury he sustained in Week 7. Therefore, the Chargers could be in the market for more reinforcements at cornerback. Brents fits the mold that Staley likes. Brents stole the show with his initial measurements, coming in at an eye-popping 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds, with a 6-foot-11 wingspan. Then, on the field, he showed off his coverage skills on the field, with the length to apply pressure, foot speed and fluidity, spatial awareness, and transition skills to stay on the hip of receivers.

