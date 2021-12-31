5 potential Chargers prospects to watch in the Cotton Bowl

The 2022 NFL draft is still many months away, but Friday’s slate of bowl games offers a prime first glimpse at the future talent eyeing their spot playing professional football. One of those games is the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, where No. 1 Alabama will square off against No. 4 Cincinnati.

Here is a look at five players that will take the field that could catch the eye of the Los Angeles Chargers in the pre-draft process.

1) WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

The 2022 class of wideouts brings another star-studded bunch but Williams might just be the cream of the crop. The junior Ohio State transfer exploded onto the scene with 68 catches, 1,445 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns in his first year as Bryce Young’s preferred target in Alabama’s aerial attack. The 6-foot-2 Williams has desired physicality at the catch point and excellent foresight for yards after the catch. However, the Biletnikoff Award finalist’s headlining quality is his speed, which he combines with natural mastery on how to manipulate his pace in his route running to his advantage.

You can see the exact moment Jameson Williams changes gears as he separates on this stutter and go pic.twitter.com/SQzJJJurG7 — Cole Topham (@HamAnalysis) December 4, 2021

On this stutter-and-go against Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, Williams jabbed right off the line to open up the inside release and apply vertical pressure. Once he felt Ringo commit vertical with him, that is when Williams sinks his hips and tucks his head as if he’s breaking off the route. By the time Ringo had adjusted to the sudden movement, Williams had surged ahead into a much different gear than before, which allowed him to create significant separation and pull away from the coverage.

Williams projects as an immediate contributor at the next level and would benefit from a complementary role alongside Keenan Allen assuming Mike Williams departs in free agency.

Story continues

2) CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cincinnati



Here is what you need to know about “Sauce:” in 35 games with the Bearcats, the standout cornerback prospect has yet to allow a single touchdown in coverage. Furthermore, quarterbacks are legitimately terrified to throw in his direction. This season, Gardner has only been targeted 36 times and given up 17 catches for 117 yards. East Carolina and Indiana were the only two teams that dared to challenge him on three or more occasions in a game.

Aside from his staunch resume, Gardner is equally formidable on film where his lanky 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame blankets the opposing offense’s top weapons with ease. Gardner is superb at using that length to stay in phase with a receiver until the end of the play, allowing him to stay in close proximity at all times and make a play on the ball if needed.

Sauce Gardner using his length to stay in phase as he travels across the middle with the receiver. His hand rests comfortably on the hip but does not latch on and risk a penalty. Head snaps to QB only when WR looks for the ball. So freaking sticky in man coverage. pic.twitter.com/klL7g4Qv6R — Cole Topham (@HamAnalysis) December 31, 2021

On this rep against Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr., Gardner got his hands on early and kept his assignment at arm’s length as they traveled across the field. His hand rested comfortably on Austin’s hip and shoulder throughout the route but did not latch on to the point where such contact would draw a pass interference penalty. As a result, Gardner is able to get out in front, patrol the catch point, and swat away the pass.

Gardner’s reputation as a pass-catcher eraser will be tested against Williams, with many college football fans calling for a true shadow matchup to validate his abilities. If Gardner holds his ground, expect a healthy boost to his rapidly increasing draft stock.

3) EDGE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

Sanders is a quick and dynamic edge rusher that is earning lots of late first-round consideration. A strong performance against Alabama’s hulking left tackle Evan Neal could amplify that projection even more.

While production has been sparse this season (7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 4.5 passes blocked), Sanders is a disruptor whose athleticism and quickness help him produce early victories after the snap.

His dominant presence routinely creates opportunities for his teammates, too. While his pass blocking countermoves could be tinkered with at the next level, Sanders does everything else right to put himself in position for a successful dash at the quarterback.

Pairing him opposite Joey Bosa would be a fearsome tandem for quarterbacks to account for.

#CFBPlayoff/@seniorbowl Preview: @GoBearcatsFB EDGE Myjai Sanders isn’t getting enough love entering pre-draft process because only has 2.5 sacks but tied for fifth in FBS w/ 48 hurries per @PFF. Consensus Day 2 “arrow up” grades from our staff. Checkout the snap anticipation! 😳 pic.twitter.com/NU4X7fRIeC — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) December 28, 2021

4) Christian Harris – LB, Alabama

Athletic and versatile as a three-year starter for the Crimson Tide, Harris is the complete package at the linebacker position. These traits show up prominently in his pass defense, where Harris has proved to hold his own against tight ends over the middle or match the fluidity and burst of running backs exiting the backfield. He closes ground quickly and is a tough task to shake.

While his run support needs more refinement than his coverage duties, Harris holds all the necessary tools to be a strong supporter in that area if he can improve his processing speed at the line of scrimmage and accelerate his decision-making. He is flexible and can leverage his lateral dexterity to get around blockers, although he can be a little headstrong and tunnel-visioned in his efforts to get to the ball.

Kyzir White is a strong candidate to be re-signed, but injury concerns loom over Drue Tranquill. Behind them are rookies Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga, but Harris would be a stout addition to shore up the middle of the defense.

Christian Harris, LB Alabama. Outstanding play vs. the run. Lot of clips coming of #8. 💥 pic.twitter.com/NYDWXqS9CW — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) July 5, 2021

5) DL Phidarian Mathis, Alabama



A robust run clogger and competent two-gap defender, Mathis finally found production this season as a pass rusher. The fifth-year senior totaled eight sacks from the Crimson Tide in 2021, tacking on 46 tackles and a forced fumble.

Mathis can toss aside linemen with sheer brute force if given a favorable one-on-one opportunity while his hand placement/strike is sure and powerful.

Given that the Chargers will be looking to improve the interior part of the defensive line this offseason, Mathis would be a great addition who can equally be disruptive rushing the passer as he is defending the run.