5 potential candidates to replace Ryan Grubb as Alabama’s next offensive coordinator

It did not take long for Alabama’s offensive coordinator search to resurface. On Friday night, Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb accepted the offensive coordinator opening with the Seattle Seahawks.

With that being the case, Alabama is forced to find a new offensive play-caller. It will be the first time since 2019 that Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has an offensive coordinator not named Ryan Grubb.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see which direction DeBoer decides to go. Will he stick with familiarity and promote from within? Will he look elsewhere?

Roll Tide Wire lists five potential candidates to replace Ryan Grubb as Alabama’s next offensive coordinator.

JaMarcus Shephard

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If DeBoer decides to promote from within, he may not look further that Alabama wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard. After all, the two coached together for two seasons in Seattle.

Shephard served as the associate head coach, pass game coordinator, and wide receivers coach. He is quite familiar with how DeBoer wants to run his offense. Shephard is also a proven recruiter and does an excellent job of developing wide receivers. It is also worth noting that Shephard served as an offensive coordinator at Purdue for four seasons. That could work in Shephard’s favor. At this time, he seems like one of the favorites to replace Grubb.

Kirby Moore

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

One of the potential candidates to keep a close eye on is Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore. The former Boise State quarterback served on DeBoer’s staff at Fresno State. Under DeBoer, he was the Bulldogs’ pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

In 2023, Moore helped coordinate a Missouri offense that averaged 435 yards per game and 32.5 points per game. While he did receive a contract extension during the offseason, I would expect Alabama to match that offer if the interest is actually there. Moore makes sense in a lot of ways, so I think his name is worth noting for the forseeable future.

Nick Sheridan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Sheridan has coached at two different schools — Indiana and Washington with Kalen DeBoer. He is familiar with the offense that DeBoer wants to run.

Sheridan has served as an offensive coordinator in the past. For two seasons, he was the offensive coordinator at Indiana. He also understands what it is like to coach in the SEC. Sheridan served as a graduate assistant at Tennessee for three seasons. For continuity and familiarity, Sheridan could be one of the top options to replace Grubb as Alabama’s next offensive coordinator.

AJ Milwee

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the up-and-coming quarterback coaches in college football is Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee. Milwee helped assist and develop Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers the past two seasons.

Interestingly enough, Milwee played at Alabama for one season prior to transferring to North Alabama. He also served two seasons as an offensive analyst in Tuscaloosa in 2019 and 2020. He would be an interesting hire to say the least. I certainly believe his name is worth monitoring.

Alex Mortensen

(Photo by Joe Robbins/AAF/Getty Images)

Alabama may not have to go very far to find its next offensive coordinator. UAB offensive coordinator Alex Mortensen seems to be a very enticing option to replace Grubb. Mortensen served on Alabama’s coaching staff two different times and is familiar with the SEC landscape.

Mortensen got things clicking in year No. 1 in Birmingham. During his first season as UAB’s offensive coordinator, the Blazers averaged 450 yards per game and almost 30 points per game. A reunion in Tuscaloosa may not be out of the question. It will be interesting to see if Mortensen’s name surfaces in the coming days.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire