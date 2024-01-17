5 potential candidates to become Alabama’s next cornerbacks coach

In what came as a surprise to most, Alabama defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson has left the Crimson Tide and accepted a coaching gig at Georgia. He will be the Bulldogs’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Robinson spent the last two seasons coaching for the Crimson Tide. Now, Alabama will be forced to find someone to replace Robinson. During his time at Alabama, Robinson was known predominantly for being an elite recruiter and helping foster close relationships with his players.

With that being the case, Alabama will have to find someone who can work similarly.

Roll Tide Wire lists five potential candidates to become Alabama’s next cornerbacks coach.

Karl Scott

A possible reunion? I would not rule it out just yet. Karl Scott served as Alabama’s cornerbacks coach from 2018-2020. Since then, he has coached at the professional level for the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

He currently serves as the passing game coordinator and secondary coach for the Seahawks. However, there has been recent buzz that he could be a candidate to be Alabama’s next defensive coordinator. If that were to happen, he could also serve as the team’s cornerbacks coach. He is certainly someone to monitor in the coming days as Alabama looks to fill both vacancies.

One of the candidates who would make sense to fill in as Alabama’s cornerbacks’ coach is former Alabama safety Nick Perry. After all, Perry played for Alabama and served as a graduate assistant as well. Now, he is the assistant defensive backs coach for the Atlanta Falcons.

Perry understands what it takes to be a successful defensive back in the SEC, much less for Alabama. He would likely be able to recruit the South at an elite level and be able to relate to the players. Perry makes more sense than anyone given his coaching experience and the fact that he has connections to Alabama.

Another potential candidate that would make a lot of sense is former Alabama safety and current director of player development, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. The Florida native seems to love Alabama a lot and would certainly be willing to step in as the team’s cornerbacks or safeties coach.

Similar to Perry, Clinton-Dix knows what it takes to play at Alabama. He would also be able to closely relate to the players. While he has not served as an assistant coach for very long, he knows the expectations that are set for the Alabama football program. If Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer decides to sign someone currently on staff, I would look for Clinton-Dix to be his guy.

Corey Raymond

One of the better cornerback coaches over the years has been Corey Raymond. Following the 2023 season, Raymond was fired by Florida. Prior to that, he served as the cornerbacks coach at LSU. Now, he is in the process of finding a new school to coach for next season.

The Louisiana native has been an excellent recruiter in the past. Several players that he helped land in the past are Derek Stingley, Eli Ricks, Kristian Fulton, Jamal Adams, and Tre’Davious White. Each of which has gone on to the NFL and have had successful careers. If Alabama is looking to hire someone who can recruit and develop players at an elite level, their best option would be Raymond.

Brandon Shelby

If Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is looking to hire someone that he is familiar with, he could pursue Indiana cornerback coach Brandon Shelby. The two coached together when DeBoer was Indiana’s offensive coordinator in 2019.

Shelby has been with the Hoosiers since 2015. However, it would be difficult for him to turn down an opportunity to reunite with DeBoer and coach at the University of Alabama.

