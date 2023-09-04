5 potential breakout players for the Rams this season

With how young the Rams’ roster is, they’ll need some unproven players to step up and play at a high level if they’re going to contend in 2023. The preseason didn’t reflect well on this team but there are a handful of players who didn’t suit up much in the preseason who could break out during the regular season.

Here are five potential breakout candidates for the Rams heading into the 2023 season, including Cobie Durant and Tutu Atwell.

CB Cobie Durant

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Durant is the Rams’ strongest breakout candidate this year. He’s taking Jalen Ramsey’s place in the “star” role, which means he’ll play all over the defense and get a ton of opportunities to make plays, either in the slot or on the outside. He already has three career interceptions after playing defensive snaps in just seven games last year, so he produced a lot of big plays in limited action.

Durant is a ball hawk and scrappy defender who might be slightly undersized, but he isn’t afraid to come up and tackle. Plus, he showed he can be a decent blitzer off the edge, and given the Rams’ lack of pass rushers, they could use more slot blitzes than usual.

WR Tutu Atwell

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

This has to be the year Atwell breaks out, right? After a catch-less rookie year in 2021, Atwell was much more productive in 2022, catching 18 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing for 34 yards and a touchdown. He’s already penciled in as the No. 3 receiver on the depth chart and now with Cooper Kupp injured, his role within the offense could be even bigger than anticipated.

Atwell is expected to be more than just a deep threat this season, with Sean McVay regularly praising him for how well-rounded he’s become as a wide receiver. The Rams could use a playmaker like him on offense, especially if Kupp misses time.

WR Puka Nacua

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

How highly do the Rams think of Nacua, a fifth-round rookie? He played a little bit in the preseason opener but then was held out of the next two games, getting the veteran treatment from McVay. While he’s not projected to be a starter initially, he is lined up to be the No. 4 receiver and someone who helps return punts, too.

It’s rare for Day 3 picks to put up big numbers at wide receiver, and it’s unlikely Nacua will have a 1,000-yard season, but he could be a key part of the offense as the season progresses – and maybe even earlier than expected with Kupp out.

LT Alaric Jackson

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson has gone from being undrafted to earning the starting job at left tackle. His ascent has been impressive and it should only continue as the season goes on and he gets more comfortable facing NFL edge rushers.

No one expects him to be the second coming of Andrew Whitworth or to be a Pro Bowler in his first year as a starting left tackle, but he should improve on the play that we saw from the Rams up front last season.

LB Ernest Jones

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Some Rams fans would argue that Jones has already broken out but he hasn’t been a full-time starter yet in the NFL. That’ll change this season when he’s the primary linebacker and defensive signal caller for Los Angeles. Jones will have 120-plus tackles, likely a few sacks and maybe an interception or two, which will earn him more recognition than he’s gotten in his first two seasons.

Jones is a do-it-all linebacker who can run, hit, cover and blitz, and Raheem Morris will find creative ways to put him in positions to make plays. On a defense without much star power, Jones could make a name for himself in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire