5 potential breakout players following Alabama’s bye week

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team are wrapping up their bye before completing the final third of the regular season.

Despite their loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide still remain in the hunt for an SEC West crown and a trip to the SEC Championship. But the road to Atlanta will not be easy for the Tide.

Following the bye week, Alabama will make back-to-back road trips to ranked LSU and ranked Ole Miss before finishing the season off at home with Austin Peay and arch-rival Auburn.

It seems like every year a handful of players find their groove toward the back half of the season and begin to make an impact on the team. Let’s take a look at five potential members of the Crimson Tide that could breakout following the bye week.

Jamarion Miller

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama has plenty of depth at running back and while Jamarion Miller may currently sit at No. 5 on the depth chart, the bye week may have given him enough time to close the gap and earn more playing time.

Amari Niblack

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of Cameron Latu, the Alabama tight ends have been virtually nonexistent. Freshman Amari Niblack has been in the Alabama lineup in spurts this season, but the bye week may have come at just the right time for the potential future star of the position.

Jamil Burroughs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With Justin Eboigbe not likely to return for the remainder of the 2022 season, another defensive lineman will need to step up and create some disruption from the middle of the Alabama defense. Jamil Burroughs earned more snaps against Mississippi State and played well. Burroughs had five tackles and 0.5 sacks against the Bulldogs.

Tyler Harrell

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Many Alabama fans were beginning to wonder if Tyler Harell even existed until he finally made a late appearance against Mississippi State. I say that half-jokingly, but the truth is Harrell has battled injuries since arriving in Tuscaloosa. Now that he is healthy, you could see Harrell earn more and more reps as the season continues. He might give the Alabama offense the best chance of stretching the field vertically.

Story continues

Eli Ricks

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Ricks showed just what he was capable of in his first start against Mississippi State. If he can continue to lock down one side of the field, the Alabama defense may have just solved a lot of problems.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire