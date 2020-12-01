5 possible reasons why the winless Jets haven’t fired Adam Gase yet

The Jets have never fired a head coach in the middle of the season, but it is still difficult to understand why Adam Gase is still roaming the sideline.

Gase has been an unmitigated disaster as New York’s head coach and 2020 has been the worst of the worst. The Jets have been largely uncompetitive throughout the year and have yet to notch their first win with only five chances left for them to do so.

There’s no doubt that Gase’s days with New York are numbered — it’s nearly impossible to imagine any circumstance in which he returns in 2021. What has kept him with the Jets this long, though? Here are five possible reasons why Gase has yet to be shown the door.

No great in-house replacement

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

As bad as Adam Gase has been throughout his tenure with the Jets, it's not like there is anyone else on his coaching staff worthy of running the show. Gregg Williams has head coaching experience on both a full and interim basis, but his defense has not exactly impressed in 2020 (although it looked much better in Week 12). If Gase were to get canned at some point before the end of the season, Williams would be the logical choice to take his place, but it's not like he would propel New York to a strong showing down the stretch. Dowell Loggains isn't that guy, either. With the alternative options they have, the Jets might feel it's best to ride it out with Gase with only five games left. Appointing an interim coach this late in the season wouldn't do New York any good.

They want to see more with a healthy offense

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets are seemingly never truly healthy on offense, but this is likely as good as it will get for Gase's unit on that front this season. La'Mical Perine is on injured reserve and the offensive line is banged up, but Sam Darnold is back under center and he finally has all of his weapons to work with. Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims and Breshad Perriman are all healthy, giving Darnold his top three wide receivers to work with for the first time in 2020. Darnold did not look good against the Dolphins with all of his weapons intact, but there are still five games left. Maybe New York brass wants to get a little bit of a longer look at what Gase can accomplish with a "healthy" group at his disposal.

They think this is best for Darnold

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

When rumors started swirling over Gase's job status earlier this season, there were reports that the Jets felt firing the coach midseason would hurt Darnold's development. Is it possible they still feel that way with Darnold in the midst of a critical evaluation period? Given Darnold's poor play this season, it's hard to see the logic in such reasoning. Then again, the idea never made much sense in the first place, so perhaps it's one the Jets are still clinging to. Even if Gase isn't back with New York next season, Joe Douglas and company can still evaluate Darnold under his watch. Gase can also offer his own evaluation before he is shown the door. Even though his shortcomings as a supposed offensive mastermind are well-documented at this point, that will carry some sort of weight.

Christopher Johnson might not have the power

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Christopher Johnson has been running the Jets with Woody Johnson playing ambassador in the United Kingdom, but that doesn't mean he has the authority to bring an end to Adam Gase's time with the organization. Even though he has not been actively involved in New York's day-to-day operations throughout the bulk of Gase's tenure as head coach, Woody Johnson could very well be the one who has the say on Gase's future, not Christopher. Just because Woody might have the final say doesn't mean Gase won't eventually be fired. It could be a big reason why he still has an office at One Jets Drive, though.

The Jets haven't made a final decision yet

Corey Sipkin-AP

There's no way this is possible, right? The Jets are 0-11 and Gase is a major reason why. Darnold's regression under his watch has been staggering and New York has underwhelmed in all three facets of the game. But this the Jets we're talking about here. New York has made plenty of questionable decisions throughout its history. This would probably be the most head-scratching one, but it's not impossible considering Gang Green's track record of botching almost every key decision over the last decade.