5 possible candidates for defensive coordinator at Penn State

For the first time since becoming a head coach, James Franklin is searching for a new defensive coordinator. Franklin’s long-time defensive coordinator, Brent Pry, accepted an opportunity to become a head coach with Virginia Tech and that leaves a big hole on Franklin’s staff he has never once had to fill during his years as a head coach. Pry was on Franklin’s staff with at least a share of the defensive coordinator responsibilities since Franklin’s first year as a head coach at Vanderbilt, and Pry followed Franklin to Penn State to continue leading the defense.

But with Pry off to Blacksburg, and possibly taking a couple of assistants and staffers with him, Franklin must find a new coach to lead the defense in 2022. And, if history is any indication, Franklin will have some interesting names worth considering for Pry’s successor in Happy Valley. There is even a chance the next defensive coordinator could already be on the staff, but there could be some names worth exploring from outside of the Penn State football family as well.

Here are five names Penn State fans will likely be hearing about to some degree or another as Franklin looks to find his next defensive coordinator.

Anthony Poindexter, Penn State Co-Defensive Coorisnator & Safeties coach

Photo credit: Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

If Penn State decides to stay in-house for its next defensive coordinator, Anthony Poindexter appears to be the most logical choice. For starters, Poindexter is already sharing defensive coordinator duties and would be the likely option to assume the full role at least on an interim basis for Franklin for the bowl season. Poindexter has also thrived with the safeties on the team with players like Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown this season.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a total stunner if Pry managed to convince Poindexter to follow him to Blacksburg. Poindexter would be a valuable asset for Pry at Virginia Tech given his recruiting strengths in the region. But this may be the most likely name to end up getting the job at Penn State.

Todd Orlando, USC defensive coordinator

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Everybody knows James Franklin loves to have coaches who are familiar with Penn State’s natural recruiting grounds. Todd Orlando, who hails from Pittsburgh, checks that item on the list with authority. And better yet, it is expected Orlando will be available.

With USC making a mighty splash in the college football coaching carousel this year by hiring away Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, the defensive coordinator for the Trojans is likely on the market. He may not be the most accomplished option out there, but he has enough reasons to at least make a phone call for Franklin.

Derek Mason, Auburn defensive coordinator

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps one of the more popular names that may get thrown into this conversation from outside the Penn State program is Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason, better known to most as the successor to James Franklin as head coach at Vanderbilt. Mason couldn’t keep the success of the Vanderbilt program going after Franklin left for Penn State, but he is still widely regarded as one of the best defensive minds in college football.

Getting him to leave his position at Auburn may be a little tricky given the move would be a lateral one for Mason. And Mason is in a pretty good spot with Auburn if he decides to stay with Bryan Harsin and the Tigers. But adding Mason to the Penn State staff would be an easy transition and fit.

Larry Johnson, Ohio State defensive line coach

Rob Christy-USA TODAY Sports

It would be nearly impossible to have a list of potential defensive coordinators at Penn State without mentioning Larry Johnson. Johnson was a long-time assistant coach at Penn State under Joe Paterno and early on under Bill O’Brien from 1996 through 2013. But Johnson left Penn State in 2014 to be the Ohio State defensive line coach for Urban Meyer shortly after being passed over by Penn State to replace O’Brien in favor of James Franklin.

Johnson’s track record developing NFL talents on the defensive line would continue at Penn State, but it would also be a long-awaited and well-deserved step up in opportunity. And this move would surely please many Penn State fans.

Jim Knowles, Oklahoma State defensive coordinator

Photo credit: The Oklahoman

One of the trendy names to include the Penn State defensive coordinator conversation is Oklahoma State’s Jim Knowles, a Broyles Award finalist for the 2021 season. Knowles has a steady track record as a veteran assistant coach and coordinator, and he could have a decision to make this offseason. Mike Gundy has said he is believing Knowles will return to the Cowboys after this season, and new Florida head coach Billy Napier has been reported to have an interest in adding Knowles to his staff with the Gators.

Penn State may not be on the radar for Knowles, but Franklin surely is aware of the pedigree Knowles has developed over time. Consider this unlikely, but worth watching to see what Knowles has in mind for his future. The future of the Oklahoma State program and the Big 12 could be a tough spot to stick around for too much longer.

