5 positions where Packers could still use a veteran addition

With limited salary cap resources and a desire to retain in-house free agents, the Green Bay Packers have made only one addition from outside the organization during the first two weeks or so of free agency. The team signed long snapper Joe Fortunato last week.

The Packers are still limited financially, but as more and more bargains become available, general manager Brian Gutekunst might have the opportunity to start filling in some gaps in his roster with experienced help at bargain prices before the draft.

Here are some positions where the Packers could still use a veteran addition:

Defensive line

This is the thinnest position on the entire roster. The Packers return Kenny Clark and Kinglsey Keke, and Dean Lowry remains on the team despite the on-going potential for him to become a cap casualty, but there's next to nothing behind the three. Even if Lowry stays, this position needs experienced help, both in terms of impact and depth. Adding a veteran capable of playing snaps as a quality run defender could really help Clark while also taking pressure off a rookie to come in and make an immediate impact. The Packers are nearly certain to draft a defensive lineman at some point, given the depth both in the short-term and long-term, but supplementing a draft choice with a veteran is probably the best way to ensure this position isn't a liability in 2021. The addition of Damon Harrison late last season suggests the Packers know this is a need spot.

Offensive tackle

The Packers have almost no depth at offensive tackle, especially with David Bakhtiari's uncertain status to start 2021, and this is a team that understands the value of having a strong No. 3 option at the position. Rick Wagner, despite playing a bunch last season, entered the year as the swing tackle after Billy Turner won the starting right tackle job. Without Wagner, the Packers offensive line could have had big issues navigating injuries in 2020. Wagner was released in February, and Jared Veldheer is a free agent, leaving Yosh Nijman as the only real depth at offensive tackle. Maybe the Packers can get an offensive tackle talented enough to play right away as a rookie, but adding a veteran might be the safer play. Acquiring just one veteran at offensive tackle could make solving the offensive line puzzle much easier in 2021.

Story continues

Inside linebacker

Even if the Packers like Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin as potential starters, putting all their eggs in that one basket would be a major risk for a contending team that needs to get better on defense. Barnes and Martin, despite flashes as rookies, are both mostly unknown commodities, and Martin has an extensive injury history. Gutekunst hasn't been afraid to add veterans at linebacker. In fact, it's becoming his preference. Antonio Morrison, B.J. Goodson and Christian Kirksey all were added and played during Gutekunst's first three seasons running the team. The Packers just need to add the right veteran here.

Returner/gadget

Tyler Ervin may depart in free agency. Tavon Austin is also a free agent. This is a specialized role, but it's also an important one in Green Bay. The Packers like having an explosive player who can handle some of the horizontal motion concepts in the offense and also return punts and kicks. Finding one through the draft is a real possibility, but Ervin and Austin suggest a willingness from the team to acquire an experienced player to handle the role. Maybe someone like Cordarrelle Patterson is an option here.

Nickel cornerback

The Packers brought back Kevin King on a one-year deal and tendered Chandon Sullivan, ensuring the entire secondary from last season is back. Returning King and drafting a cornerback high looks like a logical plan on the perimeter, but it's more difficult to understand the team's plan in the slot. Is Sullivan the answer? Will Darnell Savage play there more in the nickel? Or will the Packers add some depth through free agency? New defensive coordinator Joe Barry clearly values having multiple options in the slot. Adding a cheap veteran could ensure he goes into camp having more than one.

1

1