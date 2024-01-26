5 positions where the Oklahoma Sooners are better than they were a year ago

Every offseason teams around college football have to deal with a significant amount of turnover to their roster. That’s been the case for the Sooners each season of the Brent Venables era.

No position group was hit harder than the offensive line. They lost the five guys that were starters for the majority of the season. Though they’ve been able to retool the lineup with transfer portal additions, it will be months before we know if those additions will work out.

Elsewhere, however, the Sooners look to be in really good shape, especially when you compare it to how several positions looked this time last year.

Here are five position groups that look better compared to where they were a year ago.

Wide Receiver

Arguably the biggest question mark on offense heading into 2023 was at wide receiver. Jalil Farooq was back and so was Drake Stoops. But neither had big-time production prior to 2023.

Oklahoma added Andrel Anthony via the transfer portal, but his production was limited at Michigan.

There were blue-chip prospects on the roster, but Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson hadn’t really played much.

Well, all the questions were answered in 2023. Anthony and Anderson had breakout seasons. While his production wasn’t the same, so did Gibson.

Sure, you lost Drake Stoops, but the wide receiver room is bringing back everyone else and also added Deion Burks, the best wide receiver in the portal, and an incredible class of wide receivers in the 2024 signing class.

With Anthony, Farooq, Anderson, Gibson, Burks, speedsters Brenen Thompson and Jaquaize Pettaway, and another year of development from Gavin Freeman, the Sooners depth chart is looking much better right now than it did a year ago.

Tight End

Tight end could have been better in 2023. The addition of Austin Stogner provided some excitement, but it didn’t yield the same production that 2022 did with Brayden Willis.

In 2024, the tight end room is better simply because of the depth at the position. Jake Roberts is a legit starting tight end that can help you in the pass and run game. Bauer Sharp is an athletic player who’s ascending. Kaden Helms has the athleticism to be a dynamic player. If he’s healthy, he’ll help a lot. Kade McIntyre gets another offseason to add functional weight to his frame. He’s an athletic player that could be dynamic in the passing game.

Davon Mitchell is the x-factor. If Mitchell can get a handle on the playbook, he’ll have a chance to make an impact as a true freshman.

The position has a better floor and a much higher ceiling going forward as we sit here in the early part of 2024.

Defensive Line

The Oklahoma Sooners added five blue-chip players in the 2024 recruiting class. Though it’ll be difficult to make an impact in year one, it’s not hard to imagine David Stone and Jayden Jackson helping the Sooners interior.

The Sooners bring back Da’Jon Terry, Jacob Lacey, Gracen Halton, Ashton Sanders, and Markus Strong to help at defensive tackle. The returns of Terry and Lacey give the Sooners a couple of stout run defenders. They need someone to emerge that can rush the passer from the interior with consistency.

At defensive end, progression is expected from Ethan Downs, Trace Ford, R Mason Thomas, and Adepoju Adebawore. The addition of Caiden Woullard to the mix should give the Sooners a nice five-man rotation at defensive end to go along with 2024 signees Nigel Smith, Danny Okoye, and Wyatt Gilmore.

Oklahoma needs a better pass rush from their front three and four, and the depth chart is in a better situation heading into 2024 than it was a year ago.

Running Back

There was a lot of excitement about what Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes brought to the table after their Cheez-It Bowl performance at the end of the 2022 season. Sawchuk emerged as the lead running back over the second half of the season while Barnes fought the injury bug.

Both are back for 2024. As is Kalib Hicks. The Sooners also added a dynamic FCS runner in Sam Franklin as well as three dynamic runners in the 2024 cycle.

Those 2024 runners include the No. 1 running back in the class, Taylor Tatum, and a pair of really productive players from the state of Oklahoma, Xavier Robinson and Andy Bass.

Sawchuk will have an opportunity to build upon what he did at the end of the 2023 season, when he had five-straight 100-yard rushing games and averaged 7.2 yards per carry down the stretch.

Defensive Back

The Oklahoma Sooners defensive back room had some question marks this time a year ago. Sure, the Sooners added Reggie Pearson, but the safety and cornerback groups were pretty young, aside from Woodi Washington, Billy Bowman, Key Lawrence, and Pearson.

Billy Bowman had an All-American season and Robert Spears-Jennings began to flash his talent, earning more significant snaps along the way.

Peyton Bowen was highly thought of, but you never know what you’re going to get out of a true freshman. Gentry Williams emerged as a potential star but battled injuries throughout the season.

The Sooners lost Lawrence (Ole Miss) and Pearson (eligibility) but return Washington, Bowman, Bowen, Williams, and Kani Walker, who played a lot due to the injuries Williams dealt with. They also bring back Kendel Dolby, who was a surprise impact player at cheetah.

In 2024, the Sooners’ secondary looks better on paper. 2023 true freshmen Bowen, Makari Vickers, Jasiah Wagoner, and Jacobe Johnson are another year older and should begin working into the defensive back rotation more heavily in 2024. They also added four more blue-chip prospects to the roster via the 2024 recruiting class with Jeremiah Newcombe, Jaydan Hardy, Reggie Powers, and Mykell Patterson-McDonald. The transfer portal yielded Dez’Jhon Malone from San Diego State adding another veteran to the group.

The secondary needs to improve, but the talent is improving each and every year. The group has more competitive depth, which is what Brent Venables and his staff have been pushing for since their arrival.

