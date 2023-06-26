5 positions Rams should add to before training camp

Training camp is only a month away for the Los Angeles Rams, but in the next four weeks or so, they have a chance to add to their roster before the pads come on. While the top free agents are no longer available, nor would the Rams go after them given their current rebuilding plan, there are still veterans out there who can help in 2023.

Looking at the Rams’ current depth chart and roster as a whole, we’ve identified five positions that could use some help before training camp begins in July.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Cornerback

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

There’s a lot of promise and potential at cornerback, but I’m not convinced the Rams’ current group is the best it can be. Cobie Durant looks like a lock to start, and Derion Kendrick seems to be trending that way, too. However, that leaves the Rams with either Robert Rochell, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson or Shaun Jolly as the third starter.

And if it’s either Hodges-Tomlinson or Jolly that wins out as the third starter, it’ll leave the Rams with a small cornerback trio; Kendrick is the only one at least 6 feet tall. It would really benefit the Rams to bring in an experienced veteran to compete for starting snaps – even if it’s just someone like Troy Hill, who knows the defense well.

Advertisement

Going into the season with a cornerback group this inexperienced is risky, especially given the lack of a pass rush Los Angeles is expected to have.

Edge rusher

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Outside linebacker is in a similar state as cornerback. There’s a bunch of unproven players trying to emerge as starters, led by Michael Hoecht, Byron Young and Daniel Hardy. Hoecht is the only edge rusher on the team with at least one career sack, which just goes to show how inexperienced this group is.

The Rams would benefit greatly from adding a veteran with pass a proven track record – someone such as Justin Houston or Melvin Ingram. Whether either of those players would want to join a rebuilding Rams team near the end of their careers is another question, but the Rams should at least try to make a push for one of the two.

Advertisement

Perhaps the Rams will be more willing to add to this position once training camp rolls around and they can get a better sense of the talent they have (or don’t have) at OLB.

Nose tackle

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

There’s a noticeable lack of size along the defensive line following the departures of Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson. Bobby Brown III is the Rams’ only defensive lineman over 300 pounds with the exception of Taron Vincent, who probably won’t make the 53-man roster. At 324 pounds, Brown has the size to play nose tackle on first and second down, but the Rams don’t have a good option behind him.

If Brown doesn’t pan out the way they hope he will, they could be left searching for a starting nose tackle, which won’t be easy to find in-season. They’d be better off bringing in a free agent to compete with Brown, ensuring that he’s being pushed for the starting job next to Aaron Donald.

Advertisement

Kicker

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams cut Christopher Dunn after minicamp, which left Tanner Brown as the only kicker on the roster. It’s clear they like Brown over Dunn, but going into training camp with just one kicker isn’t necessarily the best approach.

Even if Los Angeles plans to make Brown its primary kicker, the Rams could use another leg in camp to help with kickoffs and simply provide some competition for the rookie this summer. Sean McVay has said several times that every spot will be earned on this team but Brown has no competition behind him right now.

Safety

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Another position on defense that could use some help is safety. The Rams can get by with the group of players they currently have, led by Jordan Fuller and potentially Russ Yeast, but like cornerback, this is a position that’s lacking proven talent. Fuller is the only one with meaningful starting experience, so Los Angeles will be leaning on either a rookie or second-year player such as Yeast or Quentin Lake to start alongside him.

Advertisement

We can’t help but notice John Johnson III is still available on the free-agent market and he would make a great addition to this secondary. He knows the Rams’ defense and would help guide their younger safeties along, grooming them to be future starters in 2024 in addition to key backups this year.

Safety isn’t an easy position to play, especially with inexperienced cornerbacks on the outside, so the Rams need someone who can help prevent big plays and mask mistakes of the corners.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire