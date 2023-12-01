5 positions LSU football may need to fill through the transfer portal, including quarterback

BATON ROUGE — LSU football has heavily relied on the transfer portal over the last two seasons under coach Brian Kelly.

The Tigers coaching staff added 14 transfers last offseason, and 16 the year before, to fill out the roster. Relying on transfers isn't Kelly's preferred method of roster building, but counting on the portal has been a necessity the last two years as LSU has tried to get its recruiting and younger players up to speed.

Kelly has acknowledged that LSU won't lean on transfers as heavily this offseason as it has in the past, thanks to their work in recruiting over the last two years. But that doesn't mean the Tigers won't have holes they need to plug through the portal this offseason.

Here are five potential positions that LSU can fill through the transfer portal.

Cornerback

Cornerback was LSU's greatest weakness this season. The Tigers came into the year heavily reliant on unproven transfers and ended it with inexperienced freshmen and a safety at the position.

But unlike the past two offseasons, the Tigers won't be starting over at the position this year.

Transfers — most notably Zy Alexander and JK Johnson — could return and play big roles next season. Freshmen Ashton Stamps and Javien Toviano have a chance to take a step forward as sophomores. Sage Ryan can also come back and LSU has four cornerbacks committed to its 2024 class.

But the Tigers should still keep all of their options open when it comes to improving this position. Adding a bigger name from the portal, who can help immediately, would be a big boost for this young group.

Safety

LSU's situation at safety is fluid at the moment. Andre' Sam isn't eligible to return, Greg Brooks Jr.'s football future is up in the air and Major Burns is unlikely to come back after participating in LSU's senior day festivities.

The Tigers have a strong foundation of young players behind those veterans. Freshman Ryan Yaites and redshirt freshman Jordan Allen saw some action but neither stepped up as obvious starting options for next season. They also have former four-star signee Kylin Jackson and are expected to bring in four-star commit Dashawn McBryde.

But even if the future of the position is looking bright, don't be surprised if LSU gets aggressive in adding an experienced starter or two at safety.

Defensive tackle

LSU is mostly set on the edge with Paris Shand, Da'Shawn Womack, Bradyn Swinson and Quency Wiggins all at least eligible to return. But the future of LSU's interior defensive line is more up in the air.

Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith could both head to the NFL and Jordan Jefferson has used up his eligibility. That leaves the Tigers with Jacobian Guillory as the only experienced defensive tackle likely to return.

LSU is projected to add three-star commit De'Myrion Johnson and three-star junior college transfer Shone Washington. Both players are solid depth options but the Tigers will need to add at least one proven starter, especially if Smith and Wingo decide to go pro.

Linebacker

Omar Speights has run out of eligibility and Greg Penn III could head off to the NFL. Both players leaving would result in LSU having Harold Perkins, West Weeks, Whit Weeks and Christian Brathwaite as its returning linebackers.

The Tigers are on track to add four-star commitments Tylen Singleton, Davhon Keys and Xavier Atkins, but one more veteran player who can play Mike linebacker alongside Perkins and Whit Weeks, especially if Penn departs, could go a long way for their defense.

Quarterback

LSU doesn't need a starting quarterback. It already has one in Garrett Nussmeier who nearly won the starting job as a redshirt freshman in 2022.

But the Tigers could use a backup with some playing experience in case something happens to Nussmeier. Rising redshirt freshman Rickie Collins is raw and lacks experience. Four-star commit Colin Hurley — LSU's lone quarterback pledge from the Class of 2024 — is graduating high school a year early to join the Tigers.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football transfer portal needs entering offseason