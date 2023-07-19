5 position battles to watch at Jets training camp

The Jets will have plenty of intrigue this summer at training camp. They have a lot of hype surrounding them this season and the cameras of HBO will be rolling as the team will be featured on this summer’s “Hard Knocks”.

What will also be intriguing are some of the interesting battles at a few positions to keep an eye on throughout the preseason. Here, we’ll take a look at some of those battles. Let’s start with a battle on the trenches.

Center: Connor McGovern vs. Joe Tippmann

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Along with center, the right tackle position is going to be heavily contested. Duane Brown is set on the left side. Camp will determine who his running mate will be.

Mekhi Becton will enter as the favorite. He lost about 50 pounds this offseason and is in excellent shape heading into what could be a make-or-break season with the Jets. New York did not pick up his fifth-year option, which was always the likely scenario after he missed all but one game over the past two seasons.

Becton will have to hold off Billy Turner and Max Mitchell. Turner comes over from Green Bay and brings veteran starting experience to the Jets while Mitchell started Week 1 as a rookie last season, though injuries played a part in that.

At the very least, the Jets will have solid depth this year, the complete opposite of what they had last year. Rookie Carter Warren and former Patriot Yodny Cajuste are also among that depth.

Strongside linebacker: Jamien Sherwood vs. Zaire Barnes vs. Hamseh Nasirildeen

Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com

This is assuming Kwon Alexander does not return to the Jets, which is starting to look more likely. If that’s the case, the Jets need a new running mate with C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams in their base 4-3 package.

Sherwood should be the favorite here. He’s played middle linebacker in the past and has been a reliable backup during his time with the Jets, effectively being the No. 4 linebacker.

Nasirildeen has seen time sporadically on the active roster but is more of a special-teams player. Barnes, the sixth-round rookie out of Western Michigan, could get a shot as well, but he’s likely best-suited to begin his career on special teams as well. So this job looks to be Sherwood’s to lose.

No. 3 safety: Ashtyn Davis vs. Tony Adams vs. Jarrick Bernard-Converse vs. Trey Dean III

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The two starting safeties are set with Jordan Whitehead and Adrian Amos. The Jets originally traded for Chuck Clark to replace Lamarcus Joyner, but an ACL injury ended his season before it began, so Amos is now the guy. But what about behind those two?

It’s anyone’s guess who could step in as the third safety. Davis has mostly been a special-teamer and could arguably be on the roster bubble heading into camp as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Bernard-Converse has versatility between corner and safety and Dean is an intriguing undrafted free agent. But the favorite could be one of last year’s UDFAs, Tony Adams, who played in 11 games last season. This is easily the weakest position group on defense, though the other position groups are quite strong, so that’s not necessarily a knock on the safeties.

No. 2 running back: Michael Carter vs. Bam Knight vs. Israel Abanikanda

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Breece Hall is the man for now, even as he recovers from his knee injury and the Jets could still be sniffing around Dalvin Cook. But with Hall potentially not at 100% to start the season and Cook far from a guarantee to join the team, the Jets need someone to step up to take some of the load off of Hall, at least early on.

Michael Carter led the Jets in rushing as a rookie, but had just 402 yards on 114 carries in 2022. Bam Knight got his opportunity in the second half of the season and showed some flashes, finishing with 300 yards on 85 carries. Abanikanda put up good numbers at Pitt, including 1,431 yards on 239 carries last season with 20 touchdowns.

The Jets have a rather intriguing running back group with four players that can all get work when called upon. The rotation behind Hall will be interesting to follow. Carter will likely be first up after Hall but the other two will be sprinkled in occasionally.

