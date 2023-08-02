5 position battles to watch after the first week of Eagles’ training camp

We’re ten days away from the Eagles’ preseason opener at the Baltimore Ravens, and the reigning NFC Champions have returned to the NovaCare Complex with a stacked roster.

Philadelphia has few holes on the roster, and outside of another potential addition at the linebacker position, there is elite talent on both sides of the football.

With so much star power, the camp intrigue will center around five battles that could shake up the 53-man roster.

RB

The Eagles are loaded at running back like a prominent law firm with Gainwell, Penny, Scott, Sermon and Swift all vying for the top spot on the pecking order.

Rashaad Penny received the first carry of the summer, while D’Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell have been utilized as dual-threats.

A handful of NFL teams have carried five runnings backs on the roster before, and the Birds have a scenario where all five players are deserving of a roster spot.

Right Guard

Jurgens will eventually take over for Jason Kelce at the center position, but in 2023, but he’s the favorite to replace Isaac Seumalo at right guard.

Rookie Tyler Steen is a player to watch, while the versatile Jack Driscoll will get his reps during training camp as well.

Weakside linebacker

Nakobe Dean will be the Eagles middle linebacker, but the spot opposite the former Georgia star gets more complex by the day.

Philadelphia signed Nicholas Morrow in free agency after he logged every snap for the Bears, registering 116 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.

He’s getting overshadowed by Christian Elliss and Shaun Bradley early-on.

Punter

After two years of no competition at the position, Siposs is in a battle with undrafted rookie, Ty Zentner.

In 2022, Siposs finished 30th in net yards per punt (30.6) and 26th in gross yards per punt (45.6), with 36.4% of his punts landing inside the 20-yard line.

Zentner is currently behind in the battle, but could be a dual-threat after serving double duty as a kicker and punter at Kansas State. He averaged 44.5 yards per punt with a net of 41.9. As a kicker, Zentner also made all 42 of his attempts (11 field goals, 31 PATs) and was named a semifinalist for the 2022 Ray Guy Award, presented to college football’s most outstanding punter.

fifth wide receiver spot

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Zaccheaus will make up the core four at the wide receiver spot.

Philadelphia could carry five or six pass catchers, with Britain Covey having carved out a role as the primary punt returner.

Can Greg Ward, Jadon Haselwood, Tyrie Cleveland, Joseph Ngata or Deon Cain land a roster spot?

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire