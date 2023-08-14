5 position battles to watch during Eagles joint practice sessions with the Browns

The Eagles and Browns are set for two intense days of joint practice sessions in South Philadelphia at the NovaCare Complex.

Cleveland requested practice times later in the evening and both days will start at 5:00 PM EST.

For the Eagles, it’ll be about getting efficient play and consistency from the starters before the rookies and select veterans get the majority of reps during Thursday’s preseason matchup.

With the preseason quickly advancing, we’re looking at five position battles to watch over the next two days.

RB

Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell were held out of Saturday’s preseason game, but all five competitors will get a shot at breaking out against a solid Browns defense.

Fifth wide receiver spot

The Eagles can move some things around roster-wise, but it’ll be interesting to see how Tyrie Cleveland, Jadon Haselwood, Joseph Ngata and Britain Covey respond to the Browns cornerback depth.

3rd tight end

Grant Calcaterra, Tyree Jackson and Dan Arnold will all look to separate and create an advantage for the third tight end spot behind Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll.

Weakside linebacker

Whether it be during 11-on-11 matchups against Nick Chubb, or 7-on-7 matchups with David Njoku, the Eagles weakside linebacker group will get tested during the two joint sessions.

Christian Elliss has performed well, while Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham have been in town a full week.

Safety

Reed Blankenship is a lock, but the matchup between Terrell Edmunds and K’Von Wallace will heat up with two days of practice against AFC North competition.

Wallace can separate himself this week, while Sydney Brown will look to create momentum from his 9 tackle performance against Baltimore.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire