5 position battles to watch during Eagles joint practice sessions with the Browns

After 12 days of intense group practice, the Eagles will face opposition from the AFC over the next two weeks with joint practices against the Browns and Dolphins.

Philadelphia arrived in Berea, Ohio, on Wednesday night, and they’ll kick off day one of the joint sessions during the peak hours for heat, as Cleveland prefers to practice later in the afternoon.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is big on using joint practice sessions to gauge his team’s competitive spirit and ability to be precise with schemes, formations, and overall game management. As far as Sirianni goes, the next two weeks of practice are Philadelphia’s preseason games, and the roster separation will begin on Thursday afternoon.

With the roster needing to be trimmed down to 80 by Tuesday, here are five position battles to watch.

third string QB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew will get most of the work during joint practice sessions, but Reid Sinnett and Carson Strong will enjoy their reps.

Head coach Nick Sirianni has confirmed that Strong’s reps and game action will increase this week, and it’ll give the undrafted rookie the show the potential that made him a star in college.

With Jalen Hurts, unlike to see any game action on Sunday, Sinnett will have an opportunity to create more separation.

fourth, fifth, sixth WR

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia has a solid trio at wide receiver with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins, but Zach Pascal has played himself firmly into the 4th wide receiver role.

Jalen Reagor has performed well under pressure and has a role, but he could also be a player to watch in a late summer trade. Britain Covey, Deon Cain, Greg Ward, and John Hightower will all compete for one or two spots.

fifth CB spot

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Avonte Maddox are a talented trio for any team, and it’s been assumed that Zech McPhearson will be the fourth cornerback.

Story continues

Philadelphia will likely carry five or six cornerbacks, and the battle for that final spot looks to involve Josh Jobe, Kary Vincent Jr., Mac McCain, Mario Goodrich, and Josh Blackwell.

Cleveland has a solid wide receiver corp highlighted by Amari Cooper, and this four-day trip offers an opportunity for separation and clarity on the depth chart.

5th defensive tackle

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Cleveland has a solid offensive line, and the joint sessions offer an opportunity to highlight the battle at defensive tackle.

Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, and Milton Williams are locked, leaving one potential spot.

Marlon Tuipolotu has slimmed down and had a solid camp, while Marvin Wilson and Rennell Wren will also look for intense sessions against the Browns.

Safety position

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Former Seahawks safety Ugo Amadi has joined a position group lacking dynamic speed, athleticism, and big-game experience outside Anthony Harris.

Marcus Epps is a lock to make the roster, and 2022 will be his first opportunity as a full-time starter, while K’Von Wallace, Andre Chachere, and Jaquiski Tartt will look to hold off rookie Reed Blankenship.

The Browns will test that lack of speed with tight ends David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, which will be the position battle to watch.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire