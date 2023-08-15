5 position battles to watch during Ravens joint practice sessions with the Commanders

The DMV is buzzing this morning with the Ravens and Commanders set for two days of joint practices ahead of Monday’s second preseason game for both clubs.

There’s star power at multiple positions on both sides of the football, but there are also several intriguing position battles to monitor.

With the first practice set to begin, we’re looking at five position battles to watch for Baltimore.

Left guard

Baltimore has a three players race at left guard, and the Commanders stout defensive front will provide the ultimate test for John Simpson, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, and Jaylon Thomas over the next two days.

Fourth-year pro John Simpson and sixth-round rookie Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu have rotated the bulk of first-team reps early-on.

Aumavae-Laulu was initially viewed as a developmental tackle prospect, but he’s massive and could win the job.

Matchups against Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen will quickly determine who’ll be the starter.

Cornerback

Marlon Humphrey is the man at one cornerback spot, and a top 10 player at his position. The cornerback spot opposite Humphrey is something to watch with Rock Ya-Sin, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Kevon Seymour and Damarion Williams all looking for reps.

Ya-Sin has dealt with a lower body injury, opening up snaps for Brandon Stepehns and Seymour.

Backup Quarterback

The job is Tyler Huntley’s to lose, while Josh Johnson did nothing to threaten that status against the Eagles.

Running Back

Justice Hill says Baltimore has the best running back group in the NFL and determining the pecking order will be something to watch.

Gus Edwards, fourth-year pro J.K. Dobbins, and fifth-year veteran Justice Hill appear to be roster locks, while veteran Melvin Gordon and undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell will battle for the fifth spot if John Harbaugh goes that route.

Fifth Wide Receiver Spot

The Ravens are loaded at the wide receiver spot with Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, and Devin Duvernay all capable pass catchers.

James Proche, third-year pro Tylan Wallace, and veteran Laquon Treadwell will battle for that final spot.

Tylan Wallace currently leads the order.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire