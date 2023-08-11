5 position battles to watch in Chargers’ preseason game vs. Rams

After seven months of waiting, Chargers football returns on Saturday with a number of new storylines as the team embarks on a new season.

With a matchup against their SoFi Stadium roommates on the docket, which positions have the most on the line?

Kicker

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Dicker has taken the lion’s share of the kicking reps in training camp thus far, while veteran Dustin Hopkins has barely practiced. It’s unclear whether or not Hopkins is injured or just remaining on the roster on the off chance that Dicker picks up an injury of his own. Saturday’s game should provide some clarity, likely in the form of Dicker further locking up his spot as the starting kicker.

Slot cornerback

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Asante Samuel Jr. and Ja’Sir Taylor have been locked in a fierce battle for the starting slot corner job, with neither player ceding much ground so far in camp. Samuel has been perhaps LA’s best cover player, with four interceptions and 16 passes defended, but Saturday will be the first glimpse of how he performs in live run defense.

Meanwhile, Taylor profiles as the more well-rounded player, which might be enough to secure the starting job in a Brandon Staley scheme requiring the slot corner to contribute heavily in run defense.

It’s also possible that one or both of Samuel and Taylor don’t play much, if at all, this preseason, given Staley’s proclivity to rest his starters. In that regard, snap counts may also begin to tell a story of who has the lead for the job.

Defensive line

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With Otito Ogbonnia and Austin Johnson still on the PUP list and Sebastian Joseph-Day working his way back from a quad contusion, LA’s depth along the defensive line has already been tested. Veteran Nick Williams and younger players Christopher Hinton and David Moa have taken first-team reps over the last week.

Moa, in particular, has made an impression in Joseph-Day’s absence, and carrying that momentum into the preseason could leapfrog him over Williams and Hinton for a possible roster spot. But Hinton flashed in game action last season, so getting back into live reps may also be the best thing for his stock.

Running back

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Kelley seems to be out in front for the RB2 role, but second-year pro Isaiah Spiller has shown signs of development throughout camp. Both players look improved and have made several plays in practice. That puts the Chargers in a similar position as last year when game action was one of the difference makers in the competition.

Last season, Kelley outran Spiller on his way to the RB2 role and showed more value on special teams than the rookie. That ultimately led to Spiller tumbling further down the depth chart, as Larry Rountree was elevated to the active gameday roster for special teams early in the season.

Spiller will need to show progress as a runner and receiver to make headway toward becoming Austin Ekeler’s primary backup. Special teams will also play a large part – thus far in camp, Kelley has taken the first-team reps on punt and kick return units.

Guard

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Time is ticking for Brenden Jaimes, who has fallen behind rookie Jordan McFadden and veteran Zack Bailey in the race for a backup guard position. Bailey has also needed to fill in at right tackle at times due to injuries on the exterior, but that flexibility will only endear him to the Chargers more. McFadden, the team’s fifth-round pick in April, is likely a lock to make the team due to his draft status.

That leaves Jaimes as the odd man out as of right now, so he’ll need to put together a solid preseason to remain in LA’s initial roster plans. Otherwise, landing a spot on the practice squad and using more of the season to fight back to the 53-man roster may be Jaimes’ only recourse.

