5 Plays: Cowboys’ Kellen Moore befuddled Bucs defense on opening drives

Position flexibility is key in the NFL. Effective offenses can resemble chameleons, morphing into a variety of formations from the same personnel package. This was a quality of the vaunted Triplets Cowboys in their ’90s heyday. From a base two-back, one tight end, two-WR (21) package, Dallas could run power football or spread out an opponent and go empty, since fullback Daryl Johnson and running back Emmitt Smith could line up as receivers, wingbacks, slotbacks and in Johnston’s case, as a second tight end.

Thursday night against Tampa Bay, the Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore showed his offense had that Triplets-like shape shifting quality, using a power look to attack through the air, producing a thrilling shootout Dallas nearly won.

A look at five plays from those first two series shows how Dallas can go strong or go vertical from the same base personnel, and how this could create more trouble for opponents going forward.

Series 1

Play 1: 12 Personnel Befuddles Todd Bowles' Base 11

1-10-DAL 2 (13:18) (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass deep left to A.Cooper pushed ob at DAL 30 for 28 yards The Cowboys have been pinned near their goal line by a fine Buccaneers punt. The situation strongly suggests the Cowboys will lean on Ezekiel Elliott and their heavy offensive line against the Bucs power 4-3. Moore gives that impression by sending a 12-personnel package, a one back, two tight end, two receiver grouping on the field. Bowles is so sure that Dallas will try to run that he puts in an extra linebacker, a 4-4-3 look to stack the box. Pre-snap, the Cowboys play with Tampa's power base. Dallas breaks the huddle with both receivers, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, in a slot look to the left, with Cooper inside of Lamb. On the right, tight ends Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz are tight outside of right tackle La'el Collins, with Elliott to Dak Prescott's right in a shotgun set. On Prescott's call, both TEs flex wider to the right, with Elliott following them and becoming the flanker on Dallas' right, opposite the receivers. Dallas has gone to an empty backfield, and Tampa is too heavy to match up. The Bucs have only three defensive backs on the field, with free safety Antoine Winfield Jr. playing a deep center field. Tampa's left CB takes Elliott and the right CB has Lamb, but Tampa's heavy D sees horrible mismatches inside. Schultz draws the strong safety and Jarwin draws linebacker Shaq Barrett, a player the Bucs prefer to use as a blitzer, but one who's versatile enough to play in space. The real mismatch, the one Moore desired, is on Dallas' left. Here, extra linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is pressed into coverage against Cooper. That's a bad enough, but his DC Bowles, so convinced the call will be a run, has Tryon blitzing off the edge. Middle linebacker Lavonte David has responsibility for covering Cooper on any pass when Tryon goes forward. When Prescott drops to pass David drops into the right flat and squats, hoping Cooper runs a hasty out to beat the called blitz. But Cooper doesn't. He runs a go route from the slot and once he's eight yards up field he's free of any coverage. Prescott holds a count, waits for Cooper to clear David's depth and floats a soft pass that Cooper carries for a massive gain. An ankle tackle by the safety Winfield prevents a 98 yard season debut play. https://twitter.com/nflnetwork/status/1436125756292145155 The threat of Elliott's run was turned against tendency. Moore kept using this imbalanced 12, putting two receivers on one side and two tight ends opposite them, then throwing. When he used this same formation a few plays later the Bucs had to flex DE Jason Pierre-Paul to cover Cooper. A dropped pass stopped this drive, but Dallas was getting its fastest targets against some of Tampa's bigger, slower ones. Moore would juice the formula on a more successful second drive.

Series Two - Double RB Trouble: A Nod to Scott Linehan

When Dallas' offense returned to the field, it trailed 7-0 and needed an emphatic reply. Moore stayed with two receivers, but now made an adjustment that recalled his OC predecessor, Scott Linehan. Linehan had brought a two running back set with him from Detroit, where he used Joique Bell and Reggie Bush as a thunder and lightning set, hammering Bell inside and using the speedy Bush on the flanks, in space.

Play 2: A wingback screen

1-10-DAL 25 (5:23) (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass short left to T.Pollard to DAL 36 for 11 yards Here, Moore used this "tweaked base" 21 package to attack the Bucs in a manner similar to the first series. Again, he started the series with both receives on the left side of the formation, and kept Elliott in the backfield, but now put speed back Tony Pollard wide right, as an apparent third receiver. The personnel grouping again kept Tampa in a base 4-3. Before the snap, Pollard came in motion right-to-left into the backfield and circled behind Elliott. At the snap, both guards pulled to their right and Elliott followed them, giving a sweep right look. The Tampa front seven locked in on Elliott's apparent run. Not one of the three linebackers followed Pollard, who floated down the line to Dallas' left. After Prescott faked a hand-off to Elliott he tossed a pass to Pollard, who had both receivers form inside-outside seam blocks on Tampa's CB and S. Dallas had three players matched up on Tampa's two so Pollard ran inside the seam that Michael Gallup and Cooper created, gaining eleven yards.

Play 3: Double screens against ragged coverage

1-10-DAL 36 (4:53) (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Gallup to DAL 44 for 8 yards On the next play, Dallas went back to the two TE, two WR package from Series 1 and this time put a matched set on each side of the field. Schultz lined up wide left, with Gallup flanked just wide of him. On the right, Jarwin flexed wide, with Cooper flanking him. Here Tampa kept two safeties deep, so coverage on each Cowboys pair was uneven. On Tampa's left, their CB picked up Cooper while a LB lined up over Jarwin. On Tampa's right, there was only the right CB to handle Schultz and Gallup. The call was a dual receiver screen. Each wideout took a jab step forward then came backwards looking for a screen pass to his side. Prescott had the option of throwing either way but seeing a 2-v-1 on his left, he passed to Gallup. Schultz locked on to the corner and Gallup gained eight yards before a safety could rush up to stop him.

Play 4: Pollard on the (flip) carry

1-10-TB 44 (3:30) (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass short middle to T.Pollard to TB 37 for 7 yards Two plays later, after Gallup had caught a slant from the two-TE-one-side-and-two-WR-opposite package, this time to Dallas' right, Moore put Pollard back in with Elliott. There was a wideout on each side, the TE and Elliott were to the formation's left side, and Pollard started wide right. Again, he motioned right-to-left and this time, Prescott flipped him the football. The shifty Pollard ran wide left again, faked a reverse to Cooper, who circled into the backfield in the opposite direction, then continued up the left side, inside a Cooper block. He gained seven on this play.

Play 5: Baiting the double screen and go

2-3-TB-22 (1:43) (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb for 22 yards, TOUCHDOWN Three plays later, after a rollout comeback pass to Gallup gained a fourth first down and a play-action fake setup Jarwin for a gain of seven, Moore put the 12 package back into the game and again deployed the double screen formation from Play 3. Jarwin and Lamb were in a set wide left and Schultz and Gallup were in a set wide right. This time, Tampa had a nickel package on the field, having been burned on their right side the first time because they were one edge defender short. Lamb and Jarwin both drew cornerbacks and on the opposite side Schultz drew a safety and Gallup the left CB. The FS Winfield was cheated to Gallup's side, lined up deep on the far hash mark. This time, anticipating a second double receiver screen, the wide corners drove hard to the line of scrimmage, hoping to break up a short pass, or if their timing was right, snag a pick six. But Moore had used the first screen play to bait this one. The call was a double fake screen and go. Both TEs ran slants at the snap, pulling their defenders into the middle of the field. Both Lamb and Gallup then took one step backwards, faking the screen, then sprinted past their charging CBs on go routes. Both receivers ran wide open, giving Prescott options on either side of the field. With the safety Winfield starting the play so far to Prescott's right, shaded to Gallup's side, Prescott lobbed the ball to Lamb up the near sideline. Winfield made a strong drive on the pass but he started the play so far out of position that the best he could do was push Lamb into the end zone. https://twitter.com/dmn_cowboys/status/1436131381709574150

Overview

The first two Cowboys series were masterpieces of playing against tendency. Moore anticipated an aggressive Bucs front that would stack the line to stop Elliott and harass Prescott and his injury depleted offensive line. By staying in 12 and 21 personnel sets, Moore kept Bowles' defense in base 4-3 sets. The ability of Pollard and of the tight ends to play in space kept Tampa's strong safety occupied and repeatedly put Lamb, Cooper and Gallup in either single coverage against corners, or, in Cooper's case, repeated match-ups against linebackers and defensive ends. If a team can get their Pro Bowl receiver in those match-ups, why would they run? Dallas didn't and reaped the benefits. The beauty of this personnel versatility is that it can be used against other defenses. If a future opponent wants to anticipate pass and deploy a nickel defense against Dallas' base looks? Then, they concede physical strength and then is when the "run Zeke more often" gallery will gets its wish, and Dallas will again go against tendency, this time on the ground.

