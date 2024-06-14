The 5 players Xavi wanted sold before Barcelona sacking

An insight into the shortlist of players drawn up by former Barcelona head coach Xavi as being expendable this summer has today been provided.

The info comes courtesy of Mundo Deportivo, and points towards some altogether high-profile names as having been on the outs.

Prior to his dismissal late last month, Xavi had already begun squad planning for next season.

The 44-year-old, it is understood, sat down for a meeting with sporting director Deco, during which the pair talked through the players whom he was eager to keep hold of, and those who were not central to his project.

And, on the latter list came a quintet of players: Robert Lewandowski, Marcos Alonso, Vitor Roque, Oriol Romeu, and João Félix.

Of these five, it is now considered that only one is guaranteed to move on in the summer, in left-back Alonso.

Lewandowski has already been identified as an absolutely pivotal figure in the plans of new Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick, with the German eager for João Félix to return, too.

Vitor Roque, meanwhile, will be afforded the chance to prove himself in pre-season, whilst Romeu, though far a certainty to stay, could yet carve out a role for himself as a backup option in midfield.

Conor Laird | GSFN