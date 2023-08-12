5 players to watch for Raiders in Week 1 of the preseason

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon in their first preseason game of the year. While several key starters aren’t expected to play, here are five players to watch in Week 1 of the preseason.

1. CB Jakorian Bennett

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

You can make a case that Jakorian Bennett has had the best camp of any player for the Raiders this year. Not only has he impressed as a Day 3 pick, but he has a chance to open Week 1 as one of the starting cornerbacks for the Raiders.

With a strong preseason performance, Bennett could lock down a starting job. All he needs to do is continue to play with confidence and look for that to continue into the preseason.

2. RB Zamir White

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

With Josh Jacobs still not practicing, Zamir White is expected to be the team’s starting running back on Sunday. He’s had a nice camp, showing that he is an overall improved player from last year.

The biggest thing for White in this game will be how he does as a receiver. He’s got a ton of speed and quickness but needs to show that he can be a weapon in the passing game. If he can do that, he’ll be able to carve out a role on offense even with Jacobs returns to the field.

(Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports)

Aidan O’Connell was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft and has worked as the third QB in camp. He’s had an up-and-down camp, but the Raiders are encouraged by what they’ve seen so far.

O’Connell doesn’t need to be perfect in the preseason, but he needs to show some promise in case the Raiders need to call on him at some point this season. But playing behind a backup offensive line and with young receivers will make his job harder. Keep expectations low, but O’Connell needs to have a big preseason if he wants to challenge Brian Hoyer for the No. 2 job.

4. RT Thayer Munford

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

One of the most surprising developments from camp has been the competition at right tackle. Incumbent starter Jermaine Eluemunor has been pushed by Thayer Munford, a former seventh-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Munford has had a strong camp, but that needs to translate to the preseason. San Francisco has one of the best (and deepest) pass rushes in the league, so this is a great opportunity for Munford to showcase his talent on a big stage.

5. DT Neil Farrell Jr.

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

Neil Farrell Jr. just came off the NFL list, so there is a chance that he might not suit up on Sunday. But he is someone who needs a strong camp as the Raiders search for help on the interior defensive line.

A former Day 3 pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, Farrell didn’t make a big impact as a rookie. But there are snaps available for a true nose tackle on this roster. With a big preseason, Farrell could lock down his role on this defense heading into the season.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire