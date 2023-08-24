5 players to watch in the preseason finale vs. Kansas City Chiefs

It has been a fun preseason for the Cleveland Browns who have already played three having beat the New York Jets in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game. The team still lacks a lot of answers at the running back position behind Nick Chubb. Jordan Wilkins has the best chance to earn a roster spot in Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs as the team searches for playable running backs.

The linebacker room has the most questions with young players and special teams contributors. Could the Browns keep multiple undrafted free agents to make the final 53-man roster?

Here’s a look at the five players with the most to gain from a positive appearance in the final preseason game.

WR Austin Watkins Jr.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

It seems every practice and game that wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. makes a highlight grab. He has been as good of a player on the team this preseason as Watkins Jr. has shown good athleticism and reliable hands.

You can never have enough players on offense that can get open and catch the football consistently. He has a chance to force the Browns to keep him around if he plays like he did last week this week.

LB Mohamoud Diabate

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 17: Mohamoud Diabate

The linebacker position might be the hardest to project right now with injuries and your players playing great in the preseason. Undrafted free agent Mohamoud Diabate has shown himself to be a quickly rangy player who plays sideline to sideline and a high level. With injuries to Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki, the team could be limited at the position if they aren’t ready to play in week one.

Diabate could give the team another great athlete at WILL linebacker to rotate in with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. If he can keep up that play this weekend and show he can be a factor in both the run defense and the coverage areas.

WR Jakeem Grant Sr.

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a long journey to get back for Jakeem Grant Sr., who has a great chance to prove me wrong and make the 53-man roster this year. With both Marquise Goodwin and Jaelon Darden sidelined the team needs more speed and athleticism to attack the defense and Grant Sr. could be that guy.

Mix in the fact that no one has taken control of the return game and the former Pro Bowl returner sits in a good spot for the final preseason game. Grant Sr. will take the field for the first time as a Browns in Kansas City to try and show he can be a playmaker.

RB Jordan Wilkins

Browns Jordan Wilkins Chiefs

No one has taken control of the running back position this preseason as no one has been consistent in the last three games. Jordan Wilkins showed some glimpses last week and likely will start on Saturday for the chance to steal a running back slot on the 53-man roster.

Wilkins also has special teams experience under Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. The question about Jerome Ford being healthy for week one could cause some concern for the team at the position based on who is on the roster right now.

DT Maurice Hurst II

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest question mark for the Browns entering training camp was the defensive tackle room. Maurice Hurst Jr. was one of the wildcards as a player who has been impressive when on the field but has struggled with injuries in recent years.

Hurst Jr. has the skill to be a quality pass-rushing defensive tackle in this defensive line rotation. With Shelby Harris, Dalvin Tomlinson, and rookie Siaki Ika this position will be night and day better than last season.

