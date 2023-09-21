5 players to watch for the Oklahoma Sooners and the Cincinnati Bearcats

Big 12 play is finally here for the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners went 3-0 in nonconference play for the second year in a row under Brent Venables.

But if people remember last season, this is when the wheels fell off. The Sooners went on to win three games the rest of the way and started the conference slate with a three-game losing streak.

This year feels different for the Sooners, but you can’t help but see some similarities in this game vs. the Cincinnati Bearcats and last season vs. the Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats were coming off of a loss to a Group of Five team. The Bearcats are coming off a loss to a Group of Five team.

Kansas State’s strength was their play in the trenches. Cincinnati’s strength is their play in the trenches. Kansas State brought in a running quarterback. Cincinnati brings in a running quarterback.

There are a lot of similarities in this game, but on paper, Cincinnati isn’t nearly as talented as that Kansas State team. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have any talent.

Let’s take a look at five players to watch for both teams for this Week 4 game.

QB, Dillon Gabriel

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s start with the most important position on the field, quarterback. For the Sooners, this game is going to be all about Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel is coming in red hot, completing over 80% of his passes for more than 900 yards. He also has 11 touchdowns and only one interception.

The weakness of the Cincinnati defense is the secondary. The Sooners’ passing game needs to be on their “A” game this Saturday.

Andrel Anthony, WR

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

Did I mention the passing game? The Sooners’ wide receivers need to feast on this Cincinnati secondary. The Bearcats are susceptible to the big play. Andrel Anthony leads the team in receiving with 14 catches for 254 yards.

He’s averaging a little more than 18 yards per catch, and I expect the Sooners to try to get him free deep. Also, to help out the running game, I expect them to try to get him some short routes to get the ball in his hands and let him make plays.

Danny Stutsman, LB

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

If you are highlighting a list of key players for the Sooners, you have to have Danny Stutsman on that list. Stutsman is one of the best linebackers in the country.

He leads the Big 12 with 30 tackles. He also leads the team with 4.5 tackles for loss. But this will be an especially important game for him because the Bearcats bring in the No. 8 ranked rushing attack. The defensive line needs to hold up, but Stutsman has to be able to clean it up.

They will try to confuse him and get him looking the wrong way, something he’s struggled with in years past. But that’s not been an issue this year, and it needs to continue to stay that way this week.

Corey Kiner, RB

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Let’s take a look at two players to watch for the Cincinnati Bearcats. As we mentioned, they have a top-10 running game nationally. It isn’t just the running backs as quarterback Emory Jones gets involved as well but the head of the snake is running back Corey Kiner.

Kiner has 289 yards on 6.1 yards per carry and two touchdowns. He doesn’t give much in the receiving game, but if the Sooners don’t corral him, it could be a long day for the Crimson and Cream.

DL, Dontay Corleone

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

You can’t talk about the Cincinnati Bearcats without talking about the best player on their entire team, Dontay Corleone.

Corleone plays the nose tackle position in their 3-3-5 defensive scheme, and he terrorizes teams up front.

Corleone’s numbers look pedestrian as he only has seven tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack this season, but his job is to disrupt and open up holes for his linebackers to fill the void. That’s what he does, and the Sooners may be going into that game with a true freshman tasked to block him.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire