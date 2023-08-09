5 players to watch in Friday’s preseason game vs Commanders

The NFL preseason is full of opportunities for young players and veterans trying to battle for a roster spot with one of the 32 teams. There was some exciting play last Thursday when the Browns played the New York Jets with another opportunity on Friday as Cleveland hosts the Washington Commanders.

The team is dealing with injuries in the past week which will open opportunities to other players with three remaining preseason games. The defensive line has the most chances with Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas having surgery and missing several weeks.

There are five players that I am specifically watching this weekend to see if they can seize the opportunity in front of them.

DE Sam Kamara

With the injuries to Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas, it could open up a spot on the roster even if it’s just temporary and Sam Kamara could be poised to grab it. Kamara had a good game in limited snaps Thursday night with a 72.9 pass rush grade from PFF with three total pressures and a stop tackle against the run.

Kamara is a bigger defensive end like Alex Wright and can do a good job setting the edge against the run. He is a good candidate to fill Wright’s role until he is healthy and ready to return to the field.

WR Austin Watkins Jr.

With Marquise Goodwin and Jaelon Darden continuing to be sidelined Austin Watkins Jr. could have a path to the 53-man roster or at least the practice squad. He continues to turn heads in training camp practices including a great catch Monday in which he went up and over the defender to grab the ball.

Watson has a good combination of size and route running that makes him a reliable player, especially against zone coverage.

DT Siaki Ika

The Browns need defensive tackle Siaki Ika to do one thing well anchor the middle of the defensive line to stop the run. That’s what they saw from him last week when he made a stop on third and one in a fashion we didn’t see the team do consistently last year.

Ika struggled against the pass but that was to be expected, the team needs him to be an immovable object against the run. If Ika can show more of that on Friday it will go a long way in making Browns fans feel better about the position.

OT Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones had an impressive debut playing all 74 snaps for the team and allowing without allowing pressure according to PFF. Though he needs to clean some stuff up in the run game as a pass protector he was ridiculously good. He also matched up against the Jets’ last two first-round picks not just bottom of the roster players.

Jack Conklin has struggled with injuries lately and if Jones can show he is ready to start when needed that could be huge for the Browns. His conditioning was a concern by some and he proved last week that he was up to the challenge and now needs to repeat that.

RB John Kelly Jr.

The streak of strong preseason games for running back John Kelly Jr. continued last week as he looked impressive. He has good vision and power to go along with reliable hands to be a factor in the passing game if needed. Kelly averaged 4.2 yards per carry last week and with Jerome Ford sidelined he could be a possible solution.

The team is likely to bring someone else but Kelly has shown that he is a player to keep an eye at the position.

