5 players to watch following Alabama’s BYE week

No. 3 Alabama is currently in the middle of its BYE week and most fans are still hungry for news on the Crimson Tide.

I thought we could take a few moments to look at a handful of players that fans should keep their eye on when Alabama returns to the action on November 6 against LSU.

Let’s take a look, shall we?

Traeshon Holden

Holden has emerged as a viable target for Bryce Young over the past couple of weeks. Over his past two games, Holden has 5 catches for 104 yards and one touchdown. I am expecting Holden to have a much larger role within the offense down the stretch for the Tide.

Justin Eboigbe

Eboigbe is a guy that I have absolutely loved ever since he was signed back in 2019. With his size and athleticism, I expected Eboigbe to become an instant contributor for the Tide. While he has played in pretty much every game since his freshman season, he has yet to become an impact player.

Even though he didn’t really put any big numbers up last week against Tennessee, he caught my eye with his quickness off the ball. I am still holding onto hope that Eboigbe can become a playmaker for the Tide on the interior of the defensive line.

Malachi Moore

Malachi Moore is a player who splashed onto the scene last season as a true freshman. So far, his sophomore season has been a little bit of a disappointment.

I believe Moore will get back to his playmaking ways before the end of the season.

JC Latham

Latham, a true freshman, came to Tuscaloosa as one of the most prized offensive lineman recruits in the country. Many thought he would become an instant contributor for the Tide. While he has played in some mop-up duty time, he has yet to solidify a spot along the starting offensive line.

Starting RG Emil Ekiyor Jr. got a little banged up against Tennessee last week. If the injury lingers, we could see more of the talented freshman.

Trey Sanders

Fans have been waiting for the talented back to emerge this season and when given the opportunity, Trey Sanders has performed well. From everything that I have gathered Sanders is still not 100% healthy, and the coaching staff is just slowly bringing him along.

Through eight games Sanders has 27 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown.

If his health can continue to improve, Sanders could see more action in the second half of the season.

