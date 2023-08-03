5 players to watch during Jets-Browns Hall of Fame Game

Football is finally back, as the Jets will play in the Hall of Fame game against the Browns on Thursday night.

Unlike most teams, Gang Green will participate in four preseason games because of the team playing in Canton, Ohio, two days before the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies.

No starters are expected to play for the Jets, giving several young players the opportunity to showcase their skills to show they deserve to be on the final 53-man roster.

“We’re really just trying to get the young guys a lot of playing time, see what we got in them,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “We’re not anticipating any of our starters playing and a couple of vets for that matter, so it’s going to be a lot of young guys running around and trying to showcase their skills and try to make the 53-man roster.”

Here are five players to watch for during Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game:

QB ZACH WILSON

With Aaron Rodgers unlikely to play in any of the four preseason games, August will be the Zach Wilson show.

The last time Wilson played under center, he was booed at MetLife Stadium and eventually got benched during the third quarter of the Jets loss to the Jaguars last December. Wilson has been a mixed bag during the first two weeks of training camp.

There have been moments in practice where Wilson looks more confident as a decision-maker. Wilson has also completed a no-look pass to tight end Kenny Yeboah and a 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alex Erickson.

But for all the nice passes Wilson has thrown, he has also continued to show the same inconsistencies that got him benched in the first place. Coaches have spoken about Wilson’s grown maturity, now it’s time to find out how much he has truly evolved.

TACKLE MEKHI BECTON

Gang Green has been cautious with Mekhi Becton during training camp as he sat out a few days after tweaking his surgical repaired knee. He will play against the Browns, but Becton will be on a pitch count. He is expected to play anywhere from 20 to 25 snaps.

Becton has missed 33 of the Jets last 34 games due to injuries each of the previous two seasons. After playing 14 games as a rookie, Becton suffered a season-ending right knee injury in Week 1 of the 2021 season. He re-injured the knee during training camp last year, which led to him missing the 2022 season as well.

Following his second knee injury, Becton has lost more than 50 pounds, which he hopes will allow him to be more fluid as a blocker and make him more durable as a player. Becton has been beaten several times by defenders during training camp. However, the last two days of Jets practice were two of his best.

Duane Brown will likely be the Jets left tackle, but having Becton healthy will be great for depth on the offensive line.

WR JASON BROWNLEE

One player who has turned eyes during training camp is undrafted free agent Jason Brownlee from Southern Miss.

On Tuesday, Brownlee made an Odell Beckham Jr.-like catch from a pass from Wilson as he went up and got the ball at its highest point. Brownlee has also made a few more memorable plays during the 10 days of training camp.

The Jets have a ton of depth at wide receiver with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb all expected to make the roster. But if the Jets are going to keep six receivers, Brownlee is undoubtedly the current leader in the clubhouse.

DE WILL MCDONALD

First-round pick Will McDonald has been under the radar with so many other storylines surrounding the Jets. But the Iowa State rookie could start against the Browns with all the veterans sitting.

With the Cyclones, McDonald recorded 34 sacks in 48 career games. Throughout practices, McDonald has used his 6-4 frame along with his swim move to get around blockers. Thursday could be a good confidence builder for McDonald as he will have a similar role as Jermaine Johnson did a year ago.

RB ISRAEL ABANIKANDA

With all the Dalvin Cook chatter, the Jets did select a running back in April’s draft with blazing speed. Just like he did at Pitt, Israel Abanikanda has a quick cut that he uses to get away from defenders.

However, Abanikanda has made a few mistakes during training camp, including suffering from drops and needing more ball security.

Breece Hall likely won’t be at 100% if he plays in the season opener against the Bills since he’s coming off a torn ACL he suffered last October. That means the Jets could use a rotation of running backs to get the ground game going. This game will be an opportunity for Abanikanda to show he also deserves some carries.