5 players Washington should target via trade to make an NFC East run

With the NFL trade deadline less than 24 hours away, the Washington Football Team currently sits at 2-5. For most teams that begin their season with just two victories in their first seven games, the deadline is usually a time to sell, not buy.
Washington could still very well be sellers at the deadline, as both pass rushers Ryan Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson, as well as quarterback Dwayne Haskins, could be moved.
Yet, thanks to Washington's lousy division, the team has the chance to sit just a half-game out of first place with a victory over the one-win New York Giants this upcoming Sunday. And with that opportunity ahead of them, the Burgundy and Gold could be also buyers prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.
Here are five players that Washington should consider trading for as they gear up for an NFC East run.
A.J. Green -- WR, Cincinnati Bengals
2020 stats: 31 receptions, 316 receiving yards, 0 TDs
Green might seem far-fetched due to his past stardom. After all, he's a seven-time Pro Bowler with seven 1,000-yard seasons.
But, the reality is that Green is 32 years old and will be a free agent at the end of the season. Despite some recent success, rookie QB Joe Burrow has favored both Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins as his primary pass-catchers this season.
Green unquestionably wants a larger role than what he has in Cincy. It's unlikely he stays with the team after this season, too.
In Washington, there is no true wide receiver threat besides Terry McLaurin. Dontrelle Inman has shown flashes at points, but not nearly enough for the team to count on him as the team's No. 2 wideout during the stretch.
In a young wide receiver room, Green would bring plenty of leadership to the position as well. And, if he did produce for Washington, there's a chance they could re-sign him, too. Remember, they did offer a nine-figure contract to Amari Cooper earlier this year. Although Cooper is way younger, the high-priced offer showed the team is desperate for help at the position.
It shouldn't cost Washington too much to acquire Green, either. If the team is willing to part with a mid-round pick, a move for the wideout could pay off nicely.
Will Fuller V -- WR, Houston Texans
2020 stats: 31 receptions, 490 yards, 5 TDs
In his first year as the No. 1 wideout in Houston without DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller V is on pace for the best season of his young career.
While Fuller has enjoyed success this season, his team has not. The Texans are just 1-6 and would be picking in the top five if the draft happened today.
However, the Texans don't own their 2021 first-round pick, as they sent it to Miami last season in the Laremy Tunsil trade with Miami. Houston has plenty of holes to fill and not much draft capital to do so.
With Fuller set to hit free agency after this season, it makes sense for Houston to shop him around and see what they can get in return.
A trade for Fuller will almost certainly cost Washington -- or any team -- more than it would require for A.J. Green. But, if Washington feels that by trading for Fuller they'd have a good chance to re-sign him this offseason, it could certainly be worth trading a Day 2 pick.
Justin Simmons -- S, Denver Broncos
2020 stats: 44 tackles, 2 INT
Justin Simmons' name hasn't been one tossed around in trade talks as much as other players on the block. In fact, the Broncos made sure Simmons couldn't hit free agency this past offseason by applying the high-priced franchise tag on him.
But, given the fact that he's a free agent after this season (unless the Broncos tag him again) and Denver's defense is struggling, the 2019 second-team All-Pro safety could be one of the surprise names moved by the deadline.
If the Broncos are even remotely considering moving Simmons, Washington should call. Safety is one of the biggest holes in the Burgundy and Gold's defense, and the need for help at the position has only been amplified with Landon Collins' season-ending Achilles tear.
Simmons is also a team captain and a leader of Denver's defense. There's no question he would fit perfectly into the culture Jon Allen, Chase Young, and Montez Sweat are trying to establish in Washington.
Simmons is just 26 and an emerging star. With his future in Denver not guaranteed past the next two months, it's certainly worth it for Washington to inquire about him.
David Njoku -- TE, Cleveland Browns
2020 stats: 8 receptions, 102 yards, 2 TDs
A first-round pick in 2017, Njoku has been slowly phased out of Cleveland's offense this season with Austin Hooper and rookie Harrison Bryant above him on the depth chart. In five games, Njoku has just eight catches and only has two games of more than one reception.
Njoku has made it known he wants out of Cleveland. And with a desperate need at tight end, Washington should call the Browns about a potential trade.
The tight end's career got off to a strong start, as he averaged 44 catches for more than 500 yards with four touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. Injuries have derailed him that past two years, but when healthy, he warrants a bigger role in an offense than what he's asked to do in Cleveland right now.
Logan Thomas has been a pleasant surprise for Washington. But outside of Thomas, the position has contributed next to nothing for the Football Team in the passing game.
By trading for Njoku, Washington would have two solid tight ends under contract for both the rest of next year, as well as 2021. If the price for Njoku is a late-round draft pick, the Burgundy and Gold should make the deal.
John Ross III -- WR, Cincinnati Bengals
2020 stats: 2 receptions, 17 yards, 0 TDs
The No. 9 overall pick in 2017, John Ross III had finally started to show some potential in 2019 before a shoulder injury sidelined him for a good portion of the remainder of the season.
But, with A.J. Green back healthy for Cincinnati and the emergence of Tee Higgins, Ross has been a healthy scratch for the Bengals multiple times this season. After the franchise declined his fifth-year option this offseason, it's evident that Ross' tenure with the Bengals is all but over.
Ross has not shied away from sharing his frustrations. He recently shared those thoughts on Twitter, saying: "It’s not a secret that I have requested a trade...I’m healthy and eager to play. I know I can be productive."
Trading for Green might be a stretch for Washington, but striking a deal for Ross seems plenty doable. His situation in Cincinnati has soured to the point that the asking price for the fourth-year wideout should be rather low.
If Washington acquired Ross, they'd be getting a speedy wideout with the potential to take the top off opposing defenses, something that should hopefully give McLaurin more single-coverage. Think what DeSean Jackson did for Pierre Garcon and the rest of the Washington offense when he signed with the team in 2014, but to a lesser degree.
Wide receiver is Washington's biggest need at the trade deadline; hence why there are three wideouts on this list. Ross is the lowest-risk, highest-reward of them all.