5 players Washington should target via trade to make an NFC East run

With the NFL trade deadline less than 24 hours away, the Washington Football Team currently sits at 2-5. For most teams that begin their season with just two victories in their first seven games, the deadline is usually a time to sell, not buy.

Washington could still very well be sellers at the deadline, as both pass rushers Ryan Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson, as well as quarterback Dwayne Haskins, could be moved.

Yet, thanks to Washington's lousy division, the team has the chance to sit just a half-game out of first place with a victory over the one-win New York Giants this upcoming Sunday. And with that opportunity ahead of them, the Burgundy and Gold could be also buyers prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Here are five players that Washington should consider trading for as they gear up for an NFC East run.

2020 stats: 31 receptions, 316 receiving yards, 0 TDs

Green might seem far-fetched due to his past stardom. After all, he's a seven-time Pro Bowler with seven 1,000-yard seasons.

But, the reality is that Green is 32 years old and will be a free agent at the end of the season. Despite some recent success, rookie QB Joe Burrow has favored both Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins as his primary pass-catchers this season.

Green unquestionably wants a larger role than what he has in Cincy. It's unlikely he stays with the team after this season, too.

In Washington, there is no true wide receiver threat besides Terry McLaurin. Dontrelle Inman has shown flashes at points, but not nearly enough for the team to count on him as the team's No. 2 wideout during the stretch.

In a young wide receiver room, Green would bring plenty of leadership to the position as well. And, if he did produce for Washington, there's a chance they could re-sign him, too. Remember, they did offer a nine-figure contract to Amari Cooper earlier this year. Although Cooper is way younger, the high-priced offer showed the team is desperate for help at the position.

It shouldn't cost Washington too much to acquire Green, either. If the team is willing to part with a mid-round pick, a move for the wideout could pay off nicely.

Will Fuller V -- WR, Houston Texans

2020 stats: 31 receptions, 490 yards, 5 TDs

In his first year as the No. 1 wideout in Houston without DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller V is on pace for the best season of his young career.

While Fuller has enjoyed success this season, his team has not. The Texans are just 1-6 and would be picking in the top five if the draft happened today.

However, the Texans don't own their 2021 first-round pick, as they sent it to Miami last season in the Laremy Tunsil trade with Miami. Houston has plenty of holes to fill and not much draft capital to do so.

With Fuller set to hit free agency after this season, it makes sense for Houston to shop him around and see what they can get in return.

A trade for Fuller will almost certainly cost Washington -- or any team -- more than it would require for A.J. Green. But, if Washington feels that by trading for Fuller they'd have a good chance to re-sign him this offseason, it could certainly be worth trading a Day 2 pick.

2020 stats: 44 tackles, 2 INT

Justin Simmons' name hasn't been one tossed around in trade talks as much as other players on the block. In fact, the Broncos made sure Simmons couldn't hit free agency this past offseason by applying the high-priced franchise tag on him.

But, given the fact that he's a free agent after this season (unless the Broncos tag him again) and Denver's defense is struggling, the 2019 second-team All-Pro safety could be one of the surprise names moved by the deadline.

If the Broncos are even remotely considering moving Simmons, Washington should call. Safety is one of the biggest holes in the Burgundy and Gold's defense, and the need for help at the position has only been amplified with Landon Collins' season-ending Achilles tear.

Simmons is also a team captain and a leader of Denver's defense. There's no question he would fit perfectly into the culture Jon Allen, Chase Young, and Montez Sweat are trying to establish in Washington.

