5 players trying out for Broncos at mandatory minicamp

The Denver Broncos kicked off mandatory minicamp on Monday with five extra players on the practice field.

The Broncos are trying out five players at camp this week, according to Aric DiLalla of the team’s official website. Here’s a quick look at each of the five tryout players.

1. K Elliott Fry

(Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports)

Fry played at South Carolina from 2013-2016 before getting a chance with the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football in 2019. After going a perfect 14-of-14 in the AAF, Fry signed with the Chicago Bears, but he failed to make their 53-man roster.

Fry has since spent time with seven other NFL teams. Fry appeared in one game each with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals last year and he played in one game with the Atlanta Falcons the year before that.

Fry has gone 5-of-6 on field goal attempts in his NFL career and 5-of-7 on extra point attempts. The Broncos will likely keep him in mind as a potential fallback option if Brandon McManus is ever unavailable for a game this season.

2. LS Daniel Cantrell

(Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports)

Cantrell was a long snapper for Boise State from 2018-2021. He might be a candidate to push Jacob Bobenmoyer for the team’s long snapper job this summer.

3. CB Mykael Wright

(Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Wright is an undrafted rookie defensive back who played at Oregon from 2019-2021. He went to rookie minicamp with the Arizona Cardinals in May but did not sign with the team. In addition to playing cornerback, Wright also returned kicks for the Ducks and his return ability might help his chances of winning an offseason roster spot in Denver.

4. TE Garrett Walston

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Walston played college football at North Carolina, catching 47 passes for 534 yards and five touchdowns in four seasons (30 games) with the Tar Heels. Walston signed with the San Francisco 49ers as a college free agent after this year’s NFL draft, but he was cut in May.

5. RB Max Borghi

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Borghi played at Washington State from 2018-2021 before going undrafted earlier this year. Borghi signed with the Indianapolis Colts in May, but he was released the following week. A native of Arvada, Colorado, Borghi is a local prospect who rushed 369 times for 2,158 yards and 32 touchdowns in college, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Borghi totaled 3,292 yards from scrimmage and scored 41 total touchdowns in four years (39 games) with the Cougars.

The Broncos previously tried out seven players at rookie minicamp earlier this year and they signed three players from those tryouts.

If the team signs any tryout players this week, Denver would have to make corresponding roster moves to make room for the new signees on the 90-man offseason roster.

