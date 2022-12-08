5 players tried out for the Broncos this week

The Denver Broncos tried out five players — two wide receivers, two tight ends and a quarterback — on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

The quarterback was Ohio’s Nathan Rourke, who spent the last two years playing in the CFL. He scored 32 touchdowns in 10 games with the BC Lions this spring.

The wide receivers were Jaelon Acklin of Western Illinois and St. Francis Xavier’s Kaion Julien-Grant. Both receivers have spent the last three years playing in the CFL.

The tight ends were San Diego State’s Kahale Warring and Texas A&M’s Ricky Seals-Jones. Warring has spent time with six NFL teams and he was recently selected by the DC Defenders for the XFL’s upcoming spring season.

Seals-Jones is the most notable player among last week’s tryouts. He has played with four NFL teams, hauling in 90 receptions for 1,044 yards with 10 touchdowns in 54 career games (15 starts).

These five players are likely being considered as end-of-season reserve/future contract candidates. Denver will sign players to reserve/future contracts at the end of the regular season in January.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire