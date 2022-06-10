5 players who stood out at Eagles' OTAs, including 3 wide receivers vying for roster spot

PHILADELPHIA – There is always optimism in spring practice about draftees, undrafted free agents or young players hoping to rebound from poor previous seasons.

Whether it carries over into and through training camp, with the much-coveted spot on the 53-man roster as the reward, remains to be seen.

All of the usual spring caveats are in place – the practices are voluntary, there's no hitting, and it's mostly about getting work in as opposed to competing for roster spots.

The Eagles, however, added a few extra caveats. For one, they only had five practice sessions whereas most teams had the maximum of 10. Secondly, the Eagles didn't do the team 11-on-11 drills. Their only team drills were 7-on-7, so the offensive and defensive lines didn't participate.

But there still were players who stood out. Mostly, they were wide receivers and defensive backs, since they are the bulk of players in 7-on-7s. Here are five:

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deon Cain (17) drops a catch as he gets hit by Washington Football Team cornerback Torry McTyler (35) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

1. Deon Cain, WR

Cain had a deep reception the first week of OTAs and played well enough during the second week of OTAs.

But Cain has been in this spot before. He has 15 games of NFL experience with Pittsburgh and Indianapolis in 2019 and 2020. He spent most of last season on the Eagles' practice squad after the Ravens waived him before the 2021 season began.

Cain also has the benefit of being the Colts' sixth-round pick in 2018. That was Nick Sirianni's first season as the Colts' offensive coordinator. Cain began that season on injured reserve before getting waived later in the season.

Still, Cain might have to beat out Greg Ward to get a final roster spot. That's because the Eagles' top four receivers are pretty much set with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal. It's likely that Jalen Reagor will get the fifth spot, unless another team overwhelms the Eagles with a trade offer for the 2020 first-round pick.

Cain, at least, put himself in the running.

2. Britain Covey, WR

Covey has gotten a chance because the Eagles' top receivers haven't been at all of the spring practices. For the most part, the undrafted free agent out of Utah has made the most of the opportunities. That includes special teams. Covey is Utah's all-time leader in punt return yardage.

But Covey, who's 5-foot-8, 173 pounds, was also singled out by tight end Dallas Goedert as an unheralded player who had a strong spring.

"He’s got a lot of potential," Goedert said. "He’s smart in his route running. He was probably the one who stood out the most."

3. Mac McCain, CB

For most of the spring practices, McCain found himself on the second unit with Zech McPhearson. And he did well enough Wednesday. But McCain is one of several young players battling for a spot behind starters Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

McCain was one of three cornerbacks acquired during the 2021 season, along with Kary Vincent and Tay Gowan. McPhearson was the Eagles' fourth-round pick in 2021.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver John Hightower (82) warms up before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

4. John Hightower, WR

Hightower's speed has never been in question. As a rookie in 2020, Hightower had two receptions of 50 yards or more in consecutive games.

He showed that speed again on Wednesday, when he got behind two defensive backs and made a diving catch to haul in Jalen Hurts' pass that traveled more than 50 yards in the air.

But Hightower, the Eagles' fifth-round pick in 2020, spent most of last season on the practice squad because he wasn't as dependable as Watkins, who had 647 yards receiving.

If he can develop into a more well-rounded receiver, he might just have a chance.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Davion Taylor (52) runs after the ball during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland.

5. Davion Taylor, LB

Taylor was on his way to becoming a full-time starting linebacker last season when he suffered what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury against the Saints last Nov. 21.

Since then, it appeared as if the Eagles decided to move on from their 2020 third-round pick. They signed Kyzir White, then drafted Nakobe Dean in the third round. There's also T.J. Edwards, who became a full-time starter with Taylor midway through last season.

But Taylor is healthy now, and he showed that by intercepting a Gardner Minshew pass Wednesday. He did struggle somewhat in coverage, especially keeping up with Covey. Still, there could be a role for Taylor, if not this year, then next with both White and Edwards in the last year of their contracts.

"I feel like my injury, it was a setback, but then again, it let me hone in on my fundamentals," Taylor said.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 5 players who stood out at Eagles OTAs, including WRs vying for roster