5 players for the Steelers to watch at the East-West Shrine Bowl
Aside from the Senior Bowl, there’s no college all-star game more important than the East-West Shrine Bowl in terms of evaluating prospects for the NFL draft. This year’s game is scheduled for February 2 and practice will start early next week. Here are five guys you might not have heard of for the Pittsburgh Steelers to keep an eye on.
WR Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Former Oklahoma recruit who transferred to Arkansas. Great size and surprising quickness that allows him to get separation.
DT Koendre Coburn, Texas
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Massive two-down nose tackle who just eats up blockers.
LB Isaiah Moore, North Carolina State
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Versatile and productive inside/outside linebacker who reminds me of Vince Williams with his ability to blitz and rush.
EDGE Habakkuk Baldonado
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Big, strong, edge rusher with a frame to hold more weight if he wanted to move to defensive end or lean out and play outside linebacker.
OT John Ojukwu, Boise State
(Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)
Natural left tackle with ideal size, lots of experience and works well at the second level.