5 players for the Steelers to watch at the East-West Shrine Bowl

Aside from the Senior Bowl, there’s no college all-star game more important than the East-West Shrine Bowl in terms of evaluating prospects for the NFL draft. This year’s game is scheduled for February 2 and practice will start early next week. Here are five guys you might not have heard of for the Pittsburgh Steelers to keep an eye on.

WR Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas

Former Oklahoma recruit who transferred to Arkansas. Great size and surprising quickness that allows him to get separation.

DT Koendre Coburn, Texas

Massive two-down nose tackle who just eats up blockers.

LB Isaiah Moore, North Carolina State

Versatile and productive inside/outside linebacker who reminds me of Vince Williams with his ability to blitz and rush.

EDGE Habakkuk Baldonado

Big, strong, edge rusher with a frame to hold more weight if he wanted to move to defensive end or lean out and play outside linebacker.

OT John Ojukwu, Boise State

Natural left tackle with ideal size, lots of experience and works well at the second level.

