5 players the Steelers need more from down the stretch

With six games left to play, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a great position to make a late push and cement their spot in the playoffs. But if the Steelers are going to keep winning, they need more from these five players down the stretch.

EDGE Alex Highsmith

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

By any objective measure, Alex Highsmith has underperformed this season. Even if you take out the huge new contract Highsmith got in the offseason, he isn’t playing at the level you would expect based on his numbers last season.

CB Patrick Peterson

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

I think we were all fooled by Patrick Peterson when the Steelers signed him. Pretty clear he doesn’t have as much left in the tank as we thought and while his leadership has been invaluable, the team needs more production.

WR Calvin Austin III

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

We are hopeful that this new-look passing offense will eventually work the speedy Calvin Austin III into the gameplan. But instead, he seems to be relegated to punt return duties and very little else.

QB Kenny Pickett

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Sunday was a huge step forward for Kenny Pickett. He had his best game of the season and was only missing the touchdowns. This is the one aspect of Pickett’s game he still needs to tap into down the stretch.

DT Larry Ogunjobi

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

First off, we couldn’t be more happy with how rookie Keeanu Benton has played and Cam Heyward has been steady and productive since coming off IR. But we want to see more consistent big plays from Larry Ogunjobi to really solidify the defensive line.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire