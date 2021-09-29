5 Players to Start with Caution in Week 4









The 2021 season seems a bit more tilting than in previous years, but I suppose we probably say that every season. We have players overperforming, elite guys who are coming up way short, and everything in between. At this point, most of us need points now and may need to make difficult lineup choices with some of the players who we drafted to be automatic each and every week.

There’s an old Yiddish proverb, “a cat loves fish, but won’t risk its claws”. Think like a cat this week and proceed with caution on the following players.

My guess is most of you are only carrying one QB on your rosters in a single-QB league, so this is more of a temper your expectations than a benching. However, Jackson is up against it this week in the Mile High City, lining up across the ball from a defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs this season, with a paltry 11.6.

On top of that, the Broncos are also stout against the run, so Jackson acting as the Ravens RB isn’t a great option, either. Denver has yielded an average of just 7.1 half-PPR points to RBs so far which sits second behind only the Panthers’ defensive unit. If you have an extra QB with a better matchup you may want to insert him, otherwise don’t count on much from Jackson in Week 4.

Brandin Cooks @ Bills

Volume will always allow Cooks to have a seat at the fantasy-starter table, despite his current offensive situation. However, he has a tough road this week in Buffalo against a secondary that has done a great job of shutting down WR corps in 2021. Terry McLaurin posted just 8.2 half-PPR points last week, while DeVante Parker and Jaylen Waddle combined for just 12.5 in Week 2.

You may have someone to roll with in favor of Cooks this week, but if not, consider him a low-end WR2/3 instead of the WR1 we’ve gotten from him through the first three weeks.

Adam Thielen vs. Browns

Story continues

The 31-year old seems to be avoiding the regression that dominated his narrative this offseason, at least so far. He’s the fantasy WR4 in half-PPR points per game with 17.5, but may not get there this week.

Cleveland has limited their opposing WR corps to just 23.3 half-PPR points per tilt this season and has only given up two touchdowns to the position which tends to be where Theilen makes the doughnuts. I’m not saying to sit the Viking wideout but perhaps plan on a WR2, possibly WR3 performance this week.

Julio Jones @ Jets

It’s been an erratic season so far for Jones in Tennessee, as he’s posted games of 29, 128, and 47 receiving yards respectively through the first three weeks. One would think that A.J. Brown’s injury would present more opportunity for Jones, but there seems to be something inhibiting the former Falcon from truly getting the work we expected when he was traded to Tennessee.

This week could be another down one for the 32-year old, as he’s matched up against a Jets defense that has been playing surprisingly well against WRs in 2021. As a unit, they’ve only allowed one TD to the position, and have held opposing WR corps to a collective 21.2 half- PPR points per contest. If you decide to give Jones another shot this week, lower those expectations to a WR2/3 range.

Chuba Hubbard @ Cowboys

I’m aware there’s roughly around a 75% chance you just snagged Hubbard off the waiver wire and are ready to instantly plug him into your lineup for Week 4. However, tapping the brakes on Hubbard for this Sunday may be to your benefit.

The rookie RB will probably see plenty of carries in his first start, but he may not be able to do too much with them. Dallas has been really effective at shutting down the run this season, limiting the Bucs, Chargers, and Eagles to just 149 total rushing yards between all three backfields, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.