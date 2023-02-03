5 players who saw their stock rise after a week at the Senior Bowl

The first major event of the draft season is wrapping up as Senior Bowl practices were held this week in Mobile Alabama. Some players have seen their stock rise and others have seen it fall but overall it was a good week. There are several players the Cleveland Browns should have on their board in April that saw their stock rise this week.

Overall the offensive lines seemed to play better than the defensive lines with standouts on both sides. The wide receiver group overall wasn’t as impressive as some had hoped they would be in Mobile.

Here’s a look at five players who stood out the most this week.

Keeanu Benton, Defensive Tackle, Wisconsin

Browns Senior Bowl

Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton is a player that I have had my eye on for the Browns for a while and he solidified my stance this week. It hasn’t been a perfect week but he has flashed some improved moves as a pass rusher and has just been a relentless rusher this week.

He has shown good athleticism and the ability to win with power and speed with a great motor. Some good explosion off the line of scrimmage and a nice swim move. This is just one week of practice but it was a step in the right direction and Benton should be firmly on the Browns’ board.

Here is every one-on-one pass rush snap for #Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton at the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/dA9SRJeUj9 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 2, 2023

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Edge, Northwestern

Browns Senior Bowl

The guy I think I have been the most impressed by is Adetomiwa Adebawore from Northwestern. He has shown an impressive bullrush routinely moving linemen around with relative ease in one on one drills. A good first step off the line of scrimmage utilizing good hand placement he uses a strong base to impose his will.

Elite motor and plays with great leverage that could have him in the late Day Two discussion for the draft. It will be interesting to see his athletic testing but it was fun to watch him work in Mobile.

Nathaniel Dell, Wide Receiver, Houston

Browns Senior Bowl

Nathaniel Dell is an older prospect that might not be on the Browns’ radar but flashed early and often in Mobile. He has fast feet and is a natural separator giving his quarterbacks easy targets. The elite vertical speed he has good control of his speed and the ability to throttle up and throttle down.

He is a smaller player and that creates concerns at the next level but a smooth route runner that is a home run threat will be on plenty of teams’ radars in April.

Here is every one-on-one rep for #Houston WR Tank Dell at the Senior Bowl through Day 2: pic.twitter.com/HveXaffYIQ — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 2, 2023

Tajae Spears, Running Back, Tulane

Browns Senior Bowl

Tyjae Spears is as explosive a player as you will find in college football this year and that has carried over to the Senior Bowl. He is a dual threat and this week has shown he can run some crisp routes creating tons of separation especially if covered by a linebacker.

Some of his route running left me doing a double take thinking it might be a wide receiver with some filthy routes. He has reliable hands and good size and will be a productive weapon in the NFL.

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears continues to cook down here at the Senior Bowl! pic.twitter.com/saZ4enCaNS — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) February 2, 2023

Cody Mauch, Offensive Line, North Dakota State

Browns Senior Bowl

One of this year’s best stories is Cody Mauch and his journey from walk-on tight end to starting offensive lineman. After adding 85 pounds in college this week was a good test for Mauch coming from an FCS school.

This week he has shown the ability to play at multiple positions and handle both power and speed rushes. He hasn’t one every rep but he has good hand placement and plays with good balance and a strong base. He has all the tools to be a solid offensive lineman in the NFL.

From dancing to dominating, all Cody Mauch has done at the Senior Bowl is turn heads and improve his draft stock 💪 pic.twitter.com/rThKi3kuzt — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

