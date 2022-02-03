5 players the Saints should sign to early contract extensions in 2022

The New Orleans Saints have a handful of players whose contracts aren’t up just yet, but who should be considered for extensions ahead of schedule. Their 2019 draft class is now eligible to sign contract extensions, and they have some other players who are technically restricted free agents in 2022 — meaning they can be retained at little cost, effectively giving the team contract control for another year. But sometimes it’s worth going for a long-term deal sooner rather than later.

We’ve already discussed the top Saints unrestricted free agents and which of them may or may not re-sign with New Orleans. With few salary cap resources to work with right now, the Saints are going to be tempted to use their usual maneuvers — restructuring contracts and handing out prorated signing bonuses — to reach cap compliance, but they can also get under the cap while hammering out multiyear extensions with some players. It’s just a question of whether the timing is right. Here are five candidates:

Deonte Harty

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

2022 contract status: restricted free agent

Harty is in a weird spot as a 24-year-old on an expiring contract, but who can be retained on a one-year tender. And the Saints have options: they can issue him a tender that promises right of first refusal valued at about $2.4 million, or they can ensure they’ll receive draft pick compensation should another team sign him to an extension that they decline to match. That would be either a second round ($3.9 million) or first round level ($5.4 million).

But doesn’t it make more sense to invest in Harty long-term? He’s already earned All-Pro recognition as a return man, and he’s improved in leaps and bounds as a receiver each year he’s played. He led the team with 43.8 receiving yards per game in 2021. Ensuring he’ll be around for a while just makes sense.

Figuring out the contract value is tough — his productivity ranks within a cloud of players on low-money rookie deals and veterans in their 30’s, neither of which are instructive in deciding how Harty should be paid. Other players of similar age, who also had restricted free agent status, were more productive earlier in their careers (like Denver Broncos wideout Tim Patrick, who is drawing $10 million per year on his new extension).

Story continues

Contract proposal: Three years, $16.5 million. This gives Harty some stability and ensures he’ll get his next contract extension before he turns 28, when he should be in the peak of his athletic prime and earning potential. If he has another big year in 2022 playing out a restricted free agent tender he’ll enter 2023 with grounds to ask for a much bigger contract; that’s also when the NFL salary cap is expected to skyrocket, raising salaries across the league. An average annual value of $5.5 million is comparable to what A.J. Green, Sammy Watkins, Jamison Crowder, and Keelan Cole earned in 2021.

Marcus Davenport

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

2022 contract status: Signed until March 2023

Yeah, I get it: a lot of fans have had their fill of Davenport and they’re ready to move on, even if he just had his best season in the NFL. His injury history is frustrating. I understand that agitation. From a certain point of view, signing him to a multiyear contract could look like giving in to the sunk cost fallacy, justifying the bad draft-day trade that first brought him to New Orleans.

But I don’t agree with it. Davenport is an ascending player at a high-priority position. With Cameron Jordan entering the final years of his playing career and Payton Turner an enigma behind them both on the depth chart, it’s critical that the Saints have some sort of veteran presence at defensive end for the next few years. And Davenport is entering a major tipping point.

He’ll be 26 when the 2022 season kicks off. He’s playing on his fifth-year option (valued at $9.5 million), which the Saints could restructure with some void years to lessen his cap hit — that’s an approach they took with Marshon Lattimore last year and with Sheldon Rankins a season earlier. But he seems to be hitting his stride at the right time, and the Saints could save just as much money today in an extension as in a restructure while keeping him under contract.

Contract proposal: Three years, $40 million. That’s what the Philadelphia Eagles signed Josh Sweat to last summer, and it’s a good model for the Saints and Davenport. They’ve put up similar numbers (17.5 sacks in 55 games for Sweat, 21 sacks in 48 games for Davenport) but Davenport’s injuries are worrisome. That was also the case for Trey Hendrickson, who only played 30 of 48 games his first three years. He got healthy and productive at the perfect time to get paid. If the Saints don’t extend Davenport now, they risk seeing him play outside their budget in 2022.

Erik McCoy

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

2022 contract status: Signed until March 2023

McCoy was cut down by an early injury last season, and when he returned he had to babysit two second-year players on either side of him. He was still effective in pass protection, yielding 7 quarterback pressures on 433 snaps per Pro Football Focus charting, and he’s rightfully considered one of the best centers around the league.

It’s important for the Saints to keep him in the middle of their offensive line regardless of other changes to the unit. Whether Terron Armstead leaves and a new left tackle steps in or not, or whether Cesar Ruiz remains the starting right guard or not, McCoy is a top-five player at his position and it’s critical to keep him in the building. Having one player you can count on like that while addressing other team needs is huge.

And McCoy should be compensated very, very well. Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow reset the market last year on a four-year, $54 million deal. The Saints haven’t been shy about paying interior linemen in the past. Just look at Andrus Peat’s contract. McCoy is next in line to draw a big payday, and the salary cap going to the moon in 2023 means the Saints would do well to get ahead of it.

Contract proposal: Four years, $44 million. Ragnow, a first team All-Pro and Pro Bowler, ranks best among the NFL’s centers at $13.5 million per-year but just two other centers are making more than $12 million, and the next eight are all pulling between $9 and $10.8 million annually. Expect players like McCoy to bridge the gap between the top three contracts at his position and the next tier. If the Saints are smart, they’ll extend him now rather than wait until free agents like Ryan Jensen and Bradley Boseman hit the market.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

2022 contract status: Signed until March 2023

Gardner-Johnson really proved his worth in 2021, continuing to make an impact in run defense while improving in pass coverage — his three interceptions tied the team lead, and more impressively he posted the second-best passer rating allowed among defensive backs with 300 or more snaps in the slot. There might not be a better nickel defender out there than him. And the energy he brings to the field each week speaks for itself, though we all know he’s eager to chirp about it, too.

Even though he has a year left on his contract, it would be smart to sign Gardner-Johnson now rather than wait. There are a lot of moving parts in the New Orleans secondary with Marcus Williams and P.J. Williams both on expiring deals, and it’s unclear how much longer Malcolm Jenkins will continue playing as he hits his mid-30’s. Sidestepping some of that instability in a long-term extension with Gardner-Johnson would be a good move.

But what’s the plan for Gardner-Johnson? Is he only seen as a slot corner by the Saints? He shouldn’t be. A logical move would be to see him replace Jenkins at strong safety in a year or two, but for now he should continue to see most of his snaps from the slot. With that in mind, a four-year deal makes sense. It secures his future with the team and sets him up for another extension before he turns 29. He’ll be well-positioned to get another new contract at that point.

Contract proposal: Four years, $33 million. That’s slightly above what the Buffalo Bills paid slot corner Taron Johnson last year (three years, $24 million). If we were working in a vacuum, the shorter structure might make more sense for Gardner-Johnson. But knowing that Jenkins is probably hanging it up in a few years (he turns 35 this year, and his contract expires in March 2024) makes a longer-running deal favorable for both sides.

David Onyemata

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

2022 contract status: Signed until March 2023

There was some consternation at Onyemata’s three-year, $27 million extension when he signed it but if anything he’s outperformed it. He had more quarterback pressures in 2021 than every other Saints defensive tackle combined — and he missed six games. He’s a force player for them up front, and he’s earned a raise after anchoring the line for several years. It’s thanks to him that the unit didn’t collapse after losing veteran starters Sheldon Rankins and Malcom Brown.

And while the Saints shouldn’t ask Onyemata to lead a one-man show again in 2022 (I discussed the sneaky need for more talent at defensive tackle here), they should consider re-upping his deal again ahead of schedule. We don’t know who the starting defensive ends will be in two years. Until someone else emerges along the interior, it’s vitally important to keep a good player like Onyemata around in good standing.

To that end, let’s look at some contracts around the league. The Chicago Bears signed Eddie Goldman and Akiem Hicks to four-year deals averaging $10.5 and $12 million a year, respectively, and that feels like a good spot for Onyemata to target. He’s a better player now than when the Saints first extended him and he’ll be looking for more money, which he’s earned. But it’s possible the Saints prefer the structure of another three-year deal. If that’s the case, Onyemata could push for a higher per-year number to balance it out.

Contract proposal: Three years, $37 million. I’d swing for a four-year contract if I were the Saints, but I suspect they’re going to play this more conservatively. Onyemata has been suspended twice in three years for the league banned substances policy. Another suspension would cost most of a season, and it’s tough to tie up more resources into a player with that hanging over them — impactful as he’s been when available.

1

1

1

1