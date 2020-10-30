5 players Rams could potentially trade before deadline

The 2020 trade deadline is on the same day as Election Day, with all deals in the NFL needing to be made by 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 3. The Rams have been aggressive in recent years at the deadline, acquiring players such as Dante Fowler Jr., Jalen Ramsey and Austin Corbett.

We’ve already laid out possible trade targets for L.A. if Les Snead is looking to add help to the roster, but let’s now look at some possible trade chips the Rams could ship out of town.

To be clear, none of these players are likely to be traded, but if the Rams are in search of draft capital or maybe a player-for-player trade, they could possibly be dealt.