5 players the Raiders should claim on waivers on Wednesday

The Raiders have cut their roster down to 53 players, but now it’s time for them to make some roster claims to try to improve the team. Here are five players the Raider should consider claiming before Wednesday.

OT Chuma Edoga

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Edoga is a former third-round pick by the Jets who needed a change of scenery. He did perform well in the preseason and has experience at both left and right tackle. With Brandon Parker out for the season and Alex Leatherwood off the roster, Edoga could be their swing tackle for the 2022 season.

S/LB Tyler Coyle

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Coyle is an extremely athletic safety/linebacker hybrid who played fantastically in the preseason. He got caught in a numbers crunch in Dallas, but he should be on a 53-man roster. Coyle has special teams experience and can play several different spots on defense.

OL Joe Haeg

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Haeg is far from an exciting player, but he does have a ton of NFL experience. Since 2016, he’s appeared in 79 games at both tackle and guard. He would drastically improve the depth on the offensive line for the Raiders.

S Marquise Blair

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders love to use three safety looks and Blair is a highly versatile defensive back. He was a second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft, but has struggled with injuries. Still, he would be a worthwhile claim considering his upside.

WR Tyler Johnson

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

If the Raiders wanted to add another veteran receiver, Tyler Johnson would make a lot of sense. He has experience playing both in the slot and on the outside for the Buccaneers. He’s just 24 years old and has two years of solid NFL production under his belt.

