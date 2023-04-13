5 players Porter Moser and OU hoops should consider via the transfer portal

Oklahoma basketball is experiencing a retooling following consecutive years with no NCAA tournament berths. This year’s Sooners finished last in the Big 12 and, along with Texas Tech, were the only teams from the conference that didn’t make the tourney.

Those results have likely made Porter Moser’s seat somewhat warm, as making the NCAA Tournament is a fairly reasonable bar for most Power Five programs. Oklahoma has a reasonably strong history of basketball success as a program but has never won a national title.

No one expects Porter Moser to turn Oklahoma into the second coming of Coach K and Duke. Still, consistent tournament appearances and fighting for the Big 12 crown seem reasonable.

The blowback from two consecutive seasons of missed postseasons has been evident. Jalen Hill, Jacob Groves, Benny Schröder, Joe Bamisile, Bijan Cortes, and C.J. Noland are all no longer with the team after entering the transfer portal. Noland committed to Saint Louis, while Schröder landed with George Washington.

These departures also combine with Grant Sherfield’s decision to pursue NBA opportunities. At the same time, Tanner Groves has decided to move on from college basketball entirely after graduating.

As it stands, Oklahoma has lost eight players this offseason, with six of those players logging starter or significant bench minutes. Oklahoma essentially needs a brand-new team. They bring in two four-star prospects in Kaden Cooper and Jacolb Cole, but that won’t be enough especially considering they are true freshmen.

The transfer portal is the only way to rebuild this roster, and we have a few targets Oklahoma should look at.

Javian McCollum, Guard - Sienna

Nov 27, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Siena Saints guard Javian McCollum (2) shoots against the Seton Hall Pirates during the second half at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Javian McCollum’s name is at the top of the list because Oklahoma has already contacted and hosted the Sienna transfer on a visit. He is set to take a trip to Nebraska before announcing his decision. It would be a major win for Oklahoma as McCollum would give the Sooners a battle-tested guard that can create his own shot while still running the offense in a playmaking capacity.

Story continues

McCollum is not a traditional point guard, but more of a combo guard. However, he can initiate the offense and make plays for others. He averaged 15.9 PPG, 3.9 APG, and 2.1 RPG in 22-23. He instantly gives Oklahoma the scoring punch they desperately need and a proven ball handler.

He’s dynamic and a mid-major find likely to be in the NBA in the next few years. Oklahoma competes with Nebraska and Creighton for his services.

Yohan Traore, PF/C

Auburn Tigers forward Yohan Traore (21) tip slams the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Colgate Raiders at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Colgate Raiders 93-66.

Yohan Traore is where things start to get more speculative. Looking at Oklahoma’s most significant weaknesses this year, athleticism and upside in the paint were lacking. Jalen Hill played excellent defense for a power forward or small ball center, but that wasn’t sustainable against teams with more traditional big men.

Traore will rim run, can put the ball on the floor, shows nimble feet on defense, and the ability to contest shots vertically. He also comes with a welcome jump shot out to 15 feet.

He’s a former five-star prospect that didn’t quite a workout at Auburn. while it may seem like a bit of a pipe dream, Oklahoma could offer an immediate starting position and plenty of playing time.

Javon Small, PG

Jan 11, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Javon Small (12) controls the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Javon Small is a former East Carolina Pirate who entered the portal after his sophomore season. At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, he started 17 of 18 games, averaging 15.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. He also turned in 100 assists over those 18 games compared to 61 turnovers, averaging 5.5 assists per game.

Small is a true point guard who looks to facilitate first. A knee injury on Jan. 11 at Cincinnati cost him the season’s final two months.

Small is also visiting Oklahoma State and Ohio State as well in April. His visit to Norman is this weekend.

John Hughley, PF/C

Nov 28, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Zach Walton (top) and Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hughley (23) reach for a rebound during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners will also host Pitt transfer power forward John Hugley this weekend along with Javon Small.

Hugley, a former All-ACC Honorable Mention selection, decided to exit the program after playing in just eight games, sitting out the remainder of the season to rehabilitate a knee injury and take some time to work on his mental health.

This season didn’t see the best version of him, but his 21-22 season is why he has so much interest. That season he averaged 14.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field. He was a productive big man that commanded attention in the post and showed that ability to play defense and kick to the open man when doubled.

He will struggle against certain guards if asked to switch in screen actions, but he’s an active rebounder and skilled inside scorer.

Glenn Taylor Jr., SF

Mar 8, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Glenn Taylor Jr. (35) dribbles against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no real smoke for the Sooners regarding Oregon State transfer Glenn Taylor Jr., but he is exactly the type of player Oklahoma would benefit from.

Taylor is a multi-position defender and has a good athletic frame at 6-foot-7. He’s not a shooter but a guy that excels playing downhill, getting to the basket where he can finish, get fouled, or make the correct reads and pass it to the open man.

He also allows the Sooners the athletic ability to play a little bit more up-tempo and get out and run in pursuit of easy baskets before teams set up their defenses.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1368]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire