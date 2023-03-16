5 players the Packers should want from the Jets in a trade for Aaron Rodgers

A trade between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets that will send Aaron Rodgers to the Big Apple is happening. It’s a matter of when, not if.

Compensation remains a holdup. The Packers likely want premium draft capital and possibly a player or two. This is a delicate situation because the Jets are clearly going all-in with Rodgers in 2023, and giving up picks and players hurts that cause. But the Packers aren’t going to give a four-time MVP away, and a player or two could help bridge the draft pick gap in compensation.

So, which players might the Packers want from the Jets? Let’s take a look at a few possible options.

WR Corey Davis

He’s 28 years old and due over $10 million in base salary in 2023, but Davis is still a quality receiver and could be an excellent veteran complement to Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in the new Jordan Love offense. Despite playing with some awful quarterbacks, Davis has averaged 8.0 yards per target or better each of the last five years. The Jets are adding Allen Lazard, so Davis is almost certainly expendable. Maybe Davis and the Jets can find a way to re-work his contract to help facilitate a trade to Green Bay.

S Jordan Whitehead

The Packers’ need at safety is well-established. Whitehead isn’t a household name, but he’s been very good as a do-it-all defensive back for the Buccaneers and Jets over the last five seasons. The soon-to-be 26-year-old can cover from deep and in the slot, and he’s a heat-seeking missile when he diagnoses an opportunity to make a disruptive play. Getting him from the Jets in this deal would fill a massive roster hole with a young, quality player. Like Davis, his cap number is over $10 million in 2023, but most of the money is in base salary and could be re-worked.

Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson

Maybe a long shot, considering Johnson was a first-round pick of the Jets just last year. But New York is well-stocked at edge rusher, and Johnson – who is 6-5, ran 4.58 at the combine and has a RAS of over 9.0 – fits the Packers’ type at edge rusher. The Jets would still have Carl Lawson, Michael Clemson, John Franklin-Myers and Bryce Huff, who all played over 100 snaps on the edge last season, and the Packers would get a young, athletic edge rusher to start developing as the long-term starter opposite Rashan Gary.

WR Elijah Moore

Moore doesn’t fit the Packers’ typical height-weight standards at wide receiver, but the 2021 second-rounder could use the change of scenery after a choppy second season in New York and the Packers need depth at receiver. There’s plenty of talent here; as a rookie, Moore caught five touchdown passes and averaged 1.75 yards per route run. At Ole Miss, Moore consistently got open on in-breaker routes from several different alignments and formations, making him an ideal fit for the Packers scheme. Adding Moore would provide a dangerous slot weapon to use alongside Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

TE Tyler Conklin

Robert Tonyan replacement? Like safety, the Packers have an obvious need at tight end. And if the Jets are going to be interested in signing a player like Marcedes Lewis, maybe Conklin will be available. The former Viking has almost 120 catches over the last two seasons, and he’s been a reliable catcher of the football in the passing game. Adding Conklin and then using a high pick on one of the better prospects (Darnell Washington?) makes sense in terms of rebuilding the position for 2023 and beyond.

Others

WR Denzel Mims: The former second-rounder would just be a sweetener to any deal.

OLB Carl Lawson: He’s a core player for the Jets defense, but maybe the veteran would be an option here if Jermaine Johnson is ready to take on a bigger role.

TE C.J. Uzomah: He’s 30 years old, but it’s possible the Packers see him as a viable Marcedes Lewis replacement.

TE Jeremy Ruckert: The Packers need as many swings at the tight end position as possible. The 2022 third-rounder is still developing but has talent.

