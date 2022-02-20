5 players the Oklahoma Sooners need a breakout season from in 2022

While there have been no padded practices, the Sooners’ coaching staff has already looked up and down this roster and is trying to decide which guys they can count on as they head into the 2022 season.

The Sooners lost a number of pieces to the transfer portal and NFL draft. The losses can be felt in all three phases of the game; special teams took a hit when All-American kicker Gabe Brkic declared for the draft.

To say there are holes to fill would be an understatement. However, this is Oklahoma, and Oklahoma has an incredible pool of talent that can rise and replace those who are no longer with the program.

Where will these stars come from, and why does their ascension matter? We’ve got that covered below as we compiled a list of five players the Sooners need a breakout season from in 2022.

Anton Harrison, OT

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) in action during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Anton Harrison is arguably one of the best future NFL draft prospects on the Sooners. He has excellent size for the offensive tackle position but hasn’t tapped into the player he could be yet.

His performances have been up and down, but, undoubtedly, the tools are all there for him to be a full-fledged star. He played in all 13 games and made 12 starts at left tackle in 2021. No one will threaten him for his spot. He’ll get a major boost from spending an offseason with Jerry Schmidt getting his strength and conditioning in a better place.

Harrison will have a new quarterback to protect, Dillon Gabriel, and a new offensive scheme to learn. If offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby can replicate his offensive success in Norman, Anton Harrison will be a big reason.

Key Lawrence, DB

Oklahoma defensive back Key Lawrence (12) knocks the ball away from intended Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

One of the three transfers from Tennessee before last season, Key Lawrence started to show why he was heavily recruited out of high school. He was firmly entrenched behind long-time starter Delarrin Turner-Yell at the strong safety spot. Injuries to Turner-Yell opened a door that Lawrence ran through and showed his playmaking talent on the back end of the Sooners’ defense.

He forced multiple fumbles and had four pass deflections over the final six games. He started two games at strong safety and, showing his versatility, another two at cornerback. He has all of the physical traits and the size you want from a defensive back. He has the tools to play at any spot in the secondary.

Heading into the 2022 offseason, Lawrence has a chance to emerge as one of the Sooners’ best players this season. Without veterans Turner-Yell or Pat Fields on the depth chart, Lawrence should slide into a significant role on Ted Roof’s defense. An emerging Lawrence is the best chess piece on the field for the Sooners defense in 2022 and one the coaches are likely counting on heading into the season.

Marcus Stripling, DE

Nov. 20, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Marcus Stripling (33) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Stripling waited his turn, sitting behind Nik Bonitto and Caleb Kelly for multiple seasons. He finally gained his shot to start in the Sooners’ dismantling of the Oregon Ducks in the Valero Alamo Bowl. He delivered with four tackles and a sack in his first start.

As it stands, no one knows what to expect for the Sooners along the defensive line except that Jalen Redmond is one of the starters up front. Every other spot along the defensive line is up for grabs.

Stripling gives the Sooners a pass rusher off the edge, but he doesn’t fit the mold for typical Venables defensive ends. However, with his athleticism and tools, whatever he becomes for the Sooners, they’ll need.

Eric Gray, RB

Sept. 25, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs as West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) defends during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Gray is the second Tennessee transfer to make this list, joining Key Lawrence. Like Lawrence, he made the jump from Rocky Top to Norman last year, and much like Lawrence is oozing with ability.

Kennedy Brooks has been the best back in Norman the last few years, but Gray brings an entirely new dynamic to the running back position that had been missing lately. Gray is a natural pass-catcher out of the backfield and is a much shiftier runner than Brooks.

Brooks was great, but Gray would’ve brought a more dynamic look to the Sooners offensive attack if utilized more under Lincoln Riley.

Enter Jeff Lebby, who utilizes running backs regularly. Lebby wants to run the ball, and Gray will be happy to oblige. Let’s not forget Gray ran for 772 yards in nine games with the Volunteers in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He carried the ball 172 times and caught 30 passes that season, showing a dual-threat ability.

Of course, he’ll have to compete with Marcus Major, Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes. However, Gray has been a lead back before, and this offensive coordinator loves to utilize running backs which means Gray should return to his Tennessee form.

Danny Stutsman, LB

Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman (28), Isaiah Thomas (95) and Nik Bonitto (11) surround on Texas’ Casey Thompson (11) during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Oklahoma won 55-48.

This may be the least trendy pick of them all, but Danny Stutsman is a player the Sooners need to have a breakout season. Sure, DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu return, but the Sooners need to replace Brian Asamoah in the middle of the defense.

Few coaches in the country have maximized talent at linebacker like Brent Venables, and under the watchful eye of Venables we may see a significant leap to stardom for Stutsman.

He oozes linebacker instincts and another year in the weight room and an understanding of the college game could unlock the full-time playmaker the previous staff recruited him to be.

