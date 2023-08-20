These 5 players are making their case to stay on Tennessee Titans roster

MINNEAPOLIS — Cut day is less than two weeks away, and there are far more than 53 players on the Tennessee Titans making compelling cases that they belong on the opening weekend roster.

The Titans took down the Minnesota Vikings 24-16 on Saturday in their second preseason game, a game headlined by 281 rushing yards from the offense as well as nine quarterback pressures and seven pass breakups from the defense. With almost all of the Titans' front-of-the-line starters sitting out the game, most of these strong performances came from players on the fringes of making the team.

Here are five players who performed well enough that they might've helped their case when rosters have to crunch down from 90 players to 53 on Aug. 29.

RB Julius Chestnut

Injuries to fellow running backs Jonathan Ward and Hassan Haskins are helping Chestnut more than anything. But Chestnut proved Saturday he's more than just a body to keep the running back numbers up, rushing for 98 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. He also caught a 1-yard touchdown. And he broke free for a 55-yard carry that he didn't score on, but the run set up a Titans field goal.

Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears are set as the one-two punch at running back, but Chestnut has the special teams chops and change-of-pace ability to stick on the roster as a down-the-line option in the backfield.

OLB Caleb Murphy

It's getting harder and harder to make the case against keeping the undrafted rookie out of Division II Ferris State. Murphy logged his second and third sacks of the preseason Saturday, adding two more quarterback hits as well. But he also showed his ability to set the edge as a run defender, helping clog Vikings rushing lanes, and he has more than proven his ability to keep up with the superior athletes of the NFL.

Beyond Harold Landry, Arden Key and Rashad Weaver, it's hard to say there's a fourth lock to make the Titans at outside linebacker. But based on performances in the preseason games, Murphy is starting to make his case.

OL Justin Murray

Murray didn't sign with the Titans until the beginning of August and was thrust into a tough situation of learning the team's schemes and playbook right before the preseason started. He played most of the preseason opener at guard, but spent the week leading up to the Vikings game and the game itself playing tackle, a role he handled much better than the tackles who struggled in preseason Week 1.

Murray's versatility of knowing guard and tackle is going to make it easier for him to stick on the roster as a swing lineman. And as seen on plays like Chestnut's 55-yard run, Murray can create big rush lanes when given the opportunity.

DB Anthony Kendall

This spot can go to any number of young defensive backs. Tyreque Jones led the Titans in tackles Saturday. Armani Marsh, Eric Garror and Mike Brown weren't far behind. Jones and Garror had pass breakups to go along with their physical days, as did Steven Jones Jr.

Kendall made only two tackles in contrast to Tyreque Jones' seven or Marsh's six. But both of them were meaningful and memorable. He made one tackle in the open field against a tight end, halting all forward progress. And he made another on special teams to stick a return man to the ground by himself. Special teams tackles are always more important for players in positions like Kendall, because those are the roles they'll have to start in before they can earn sparse defensive reps.

WR Mason Kinsey

No, this isn't a joke about Kinsey making the roster as a quarterback. The fact is he led the Titans with four catches for 37 yards Saturday. He was a reliable target over the middle for quarterback Malik Willis and found his way to get open on a day where no other Titans player had more than one catch.

And crucially, Kinsey did this in the same game that slot receivers and return men Kyle Philips and Kearis Jackson both left with knee injuries. Those are players who fill a similar role to what Kinsey does, and if the Titans feel a need to replicate that role should Philips, Jackson or both be out for any amount of time, Kinsey showed he can do it.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

