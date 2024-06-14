5 players Liverpool should scout at Euro 2024

A summer of change is ahead for Liverpool, who will head into the 2024/25 without the warm embrace of Jurgen Klopp to comfort themselves.

Arne Slot is in the Anfield dugout now and will form part of a new club structure which also features a revamped transfer recruitment team. FSG's CEO of football Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes will take the lead in regards to incomings and outgoings.

With Euro 2024 on the way, here are five players they should keep their eyes on.

Country: Belgium

Club: PSV Eindhoven



Liverpool fans might not like it, they might try and cling to the good ol' days as long as they possibly can, but Mohamed Salah's time as their Egyptian king won't last forever. If you're being really cynical, it's coming to an end.



Getting your hands on a suitable elite-level left-footed right winger is a hard ask. Finding a young one to fill Salah's boots in the long term will almost certainly prove difficult and near-impossible for Liverpool.



But Belgium youngster Johan Bakayoko is a star in waiting, and this will be his first chance to strut his stuff on the international stage. With the Red Devils starting to move on from their their 'golden generation', Bakayoko has an opportunity to become their new hero.

Country: Spain

Club: Athletic Club



While Salah is just about still going, Liverpool never really got around to finding a suitable successor for Sadio Mane. Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have sufficed at times, but that extra edge remains absent from their frontline.



That's where Nico Williams comes in. A dynamic and two-footed winger with plenty of pace, he'll be near the top of the wish-list for plenty of elite clubs this summer.

Country: Portugal

Club: Sporting CP



Beyond their forward line, Liverpool are also in need of reinforcements at centre-back, with half an eye on finding someone capable of coming in for club captain Virgil van Dijk one day.



The Reds have consistently been tipped to move for Goncalo Inacio, whose contract at Sporting CP contains a relatively modest £51m release clause.



Unless an injury crisis emerges in the Portugal setup though, it's hard to imagine Inacio seeing much game time at Euro 2024.

4. David Hancko

Country: Slovakia

Club: Feyenoord



Another leftie centre-back Liverpool should be monitoring is David Hancko, who Slot knows well from his time at Feyenoord.



The 26-year-old is now regarded as one of, if not the standalone best, centre-backs in the Eredivisie thanks to a fine two-season spell under Slot.



Slovakia will fancy their chances of advancing from a group featuring Belgium, Ukraine and Romania - Hancko will play a starring role if they do go on a run this tournament.

5. Kenan Yildiz

Country: Turkey

Club: Juventus



For months on end, Kenan Yildiz's name has appeared alongside Liverpool's in transfer gossip columns all over the globe.



Though largely a bit-part player at Juventus, the 19-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.



It's easy to overlook Turkey as dark horses at Euro 2024 because of how they've burnt us in the past with that tag, but with Yildiz and Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler, they could prove an entertaining watch.