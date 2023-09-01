5 players who should keep Mount Union football a national title contender again in 2023

Head coach Geoff Dartt watches his Mount Union football team during the final seconds of last year's NCAA Division III semifinal win over Wartburg.

The Mount Union football team has some unfinished business this season.

Reaching the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl would be a success for any team in NCAA Division III. It was the Purple Raiders' goal after winning another Ohio Athletic Conference championship last season. They always hope to play deep into December and have a shot at a national title.

A 28-21 Stagg Bowl loss to North Central left a bitter taste in the mouths of head coach Geoff Dartt's players. It extended Mount Union's championship drought to five years. That may feel like a lifetime for a program which owns 13 national titles.

How do the Purple Raiders shape up heading into Saturday's season opener at Defiance? Here are five players who should keep Mount Union a championship contender again this year.

Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk dives into the end zone for a late-game touchdown during last year's NCAA Division III semifinal game against Wartburg.

Braxton Plunk

Now a graduate student, Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk has the talent, experience and motivation to finally win a ring.

Plunk led the nation in passing yards with 4,551 and threw 50 touchdown passes last season. He also was tied for first in the nation in points responsible for with 342.

A 6-foot, 180-pound, Plant City, Florida, native, Plunk was a finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy in 2022. No one would be surprised if he won Division III's version of the Heisman this year.

Mount Union's Wayne Ruby Jr. pulls in a touchdown catch defended by Wartburg's Drew Wyffels during last year's NCAA Division III semifinal game.

Wayne Ruby Jr.

Catch him if you can.

In a program that produced future NFL receivers Pierre Garcon and Cecil Shorts, Wayne Ruby Jr. ranks near the top. He is fast, elusive and a great target for a quarterback like Plunk.

Ruby led the nation in receiving yards with 1,785 and receiving touchdowns with 30 last season. Both are Mount Union single season records.

How highly is Ruby regarded? He is one of just two Division III players on the Reese's Senior Bowl preseason watch list.

Mount Union's DeAndre Parker carries the football during an NCAA Division III playoff game against Utica last season.

DeAndre Parker

Yes, Mount Union has a potent running game, too. DeAndre Parker is the latest in a long line of All-American backs produced by the Purple Raiders.

Parker led Mount Union in rushing with a career-high 1,296 yards in 2022. His 18 rushing touchdowns topped the OAC.

If defenses blanket Ruby, Parker can be another option as a receiver. He caught 67 passes out of the backfield, including three touchdowns, last season.

Rossy Moore

The Purple Raiders moved Rossy Moore to outside linebacker to take advantage of his speed, agility and ability to rusher the passer. The move has paid off.

Moore led Mount Union in sacks with 10.5 and was second in tackles for loss with 19.5 last season. He was voted the Region 4 Defensive Player of the Year.

Mount Union's Rossy Moore (left) and Duke Hill sack Utica quarterback Braeden Zenelovic during last year's NCAA Division III playoff game.

Duke Hill

A disrupter at defensive tackle, Duke Hill helps open up spaces for linebackers like Moore to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Hill started every game for the Purple Raiders last season. He finished with 27 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.

