5 players Giants should watch at the 2024 Senior Bowl

The 2024 Senior Bowl will be held in Mobile, Alabama this Saturday, February 3 and the New York Giants — as usual — will have a heavy scouting presence at the game.

The Giants have heavily relied on the event over the years to recruit for the ensuing drafts and have even selected the MVP of the game including quarterbacks Daniel Jones, Davis Webb, and Kyle Lauletta.

This year, the Giants hold the sixth overall selection in the NFL draft and will be faced with some tough choices come April.

Here are five players the Giants could focus on this Saturday that are not named Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. — two quarterbacks with first-round grades.

Note: The list below is more Day 2 or Day 3 prospects.

Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon

For those who think the Giants have solved their offensive line issues, think again.

Evan Neal is looking more and more like Ereck Flowers than he is Andrew Thomas, and general manager Joe Schoen knows he can’t head into 2024 with just as many questions about the line as he had last year at this time.

Taliese Fuaga could answer quite a few of those questions. He is a massive 6-foot-6, 334-pound prospect that the Giants would want to leapfrog over Neal into the right tackle spot. They can then move Neal to guard if they wish.

Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga straight up will knock the 💩 out of you run game and pass game 👀👀👀 I’m gonna be right up next to him on 1 on 1 pass rush this week @seniorbowl . I wasn’t to see this !!!! — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 28, 2024

Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

The Giants love versatile linemen and Troy Fautanu fits that mold as he can play both guard and tackle.

Fautanu is being touted as a Pro Bowl-caliber talent who is a plug-and-play option as a rookie.

The Giants won’t consider Fautanu at No. 6, but if he falls to them in Round 2, they would be hard-pressed to take him.

Troy Fautanu is a freaking beast pic.twitter.com/lF2XLcOQBp — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 9, 2024

Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

Xavier Legette is a hot name that could get hotter as the draft gets nearer. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he sizes up to be one of those game-changing wideouts if he ends up with the right NFL team.

“Weighing 219 pounds, he shares a physique reminiscent of prominent wide receivers like AJ Brown or Deebo Samuel. What I’ll closely watch for from Legette is how effectively he leverages his size in each play, particularly at the stem of his routes, demonstrating his ability to outmaneuver defenders horizontally.” – Jordan Vanek, The 33rd Team.

If there's one name that you're going to learn….. Xavier Legette. Size✅

Speed✅

Great hands✅ He's got the entire package and more and is truly the optime of untapped potential, all he needs is to be paired with an elite QB…..🤔#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/QTTeoccbHa — Thomas DeLaus (@TheThomasDeLaus) January 30, 2024

Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

The Giants traded for Darren Waller last year with the expectation that he would be a reliable ‘go-to’ receiver for their quarterbacks.

But Waller was oft-injured and unable to fulfill that role. The Giants could be in luck if the 6-foot-6, 257-pound Theo Johnson falls to them on Day 3.

"I’ve always felt overlooked and underappreciated." Theo Johnson (@theo_Johnson_) is eager to prove he's the real deal next week at the @SeniorBowl.@JustinM_NFL chatted with Johnson about his NFL future, his favorite route to run, and more.#NFLDrafthttps://t.co/cuSd5K3voY — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) January 26, 2024

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

You could pencil in just about any of the corners playing in this game as the Giants are in need of both frontline talent and depth at the position.

Quinyon Mitchell might be the best of the bunch, though, and they’d be lucky if he fell to them in the second round.

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell over the past two seasons: 🔒 95.1 PFF Grade (1st)

🔒 6 Interceptions

🔒 27 Pass Breakups

🔒 40% Allowed Completion Rate

🔒 42.5 Passer Rating Allowed pic.twitter.com/9Yxv0hM8q5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 24, 2024

