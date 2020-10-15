5 players Giants could deal before NFL trade deadline

Most of the work to build the Giants' roster, such that it is, has already been done. They are a young team -- Dave Gettleman's team -- with most of their excess baggage already cleared out.

But with the trade deadline less than three weeks away, there are still a few pieces the Giants could try to turn into future draft picks, especially if they've decided those players are no longer a part of their future. Of course, it's dicey to let Gettleman make any deals at all, not knowing if he’ll be part of that future. But it's certainly possible something could happen if the right deal is there.

So here's a look at the few player-assets the Giants have to sell between now and the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 3. They do have a few who conceivably could bring a decent return:



TE Evan Engram -- The injury-prone tight end is one of the few holdovers from the Jerry Reese era, and the current Giants' coaches and front office genuinely seem to like him. But he is in the final year of his contract and still putting up disappointing numbers (18 catches, 147 yards, no touchdowns) making it less likely he'll be back next year. He's got the size and speed to be attractive to a team that needs another weapon and he has drawn trade interest in the past. If a team offers a high third-day draft pick, it doesn't make sense for the Giants to keep him if they're just going to let him walk away after the season.

DL Leonard Williams -- Right now he's still due another $11.3 million in salary and with two sacks it's fair to wonder who's going to want to pay that. But the Giants weren't the only team that called the Jets about Williams at the trading deadline last year and he's generally regarded as a very good defensive lineman, even if his sack total is wanting. Gettleman wants to keep Williams and build the Giants defensive front around him, so he's not going to want to give him away. If the Giants do deal him, though, it would be a strong indication that they'll be moving on from Gettleman at the end of the year.

WR Golden Tate -- The receiver who was supposed to replace Odell Beckham has been generally blah for the Giants (67 catches, 821 yards, six touchdowns in 15 games) and has been very ineffective this year (18-145-0). When Sterling Shepard returns, Tate is also the third receiver behind Shepard and Darius Slayton. And he's 32 and with no guaranteed money left on his contract certainly won't be back next year. Healthy receivers always have some value, though. Think the Eagles -- who had previous interest in Tate -- couldn't use him if they think they can stay in the hunt in the terrible NFC East? Or the Buffalo Bills who need someone to take some pressure off Stefon Diggs? A fourth- or fifth-round pick for Tate is a flier some contender might take.



S Jabrill Peppers -- Peppers isn't just a favorite of Gettleman, and a key piece of the Beckham trade, but he's someone the Giants scouts and personnel department loved since before he came out of college. They have really high hopes that he'll be a terrific back-end tandem with rookie Xavier McKinney, once the second-round pick returns from his broken foot. But money matters and the 25-year-old is in the last year of his contract and safeties have been paid a ton on the open market in recent years. It's a Landon Collins-like calculated gamble: Keep him and hope to bring him back at a reasonable price in 2021, or deal him now while they can get something in return? They made the wrong choice with Collins back in 2018, by the way.

DT Dalvin Tomlinson -- He's a solid, if unspectacular player, and he's become a leader in a young locker room. But he's caught at a position where the Giants need to make some decisions. Dexter Lawrence is their future star in the middle of the defensive line, and the Giants hope Williams will be a part of that future line too. Both of them will get paid if that happens, and the Giants won't be able to pay Tomlinson, too. So, since he's in the last year of his rookie contract that could make him expendable, though given his production and his position it's doubtful there'd be much of a market or that the Giants would get much of anything in return.