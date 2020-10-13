5 players Giants could deal by the NFL trade deadline
Here are 5 players the Giants could deal by the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 3. Evan Engram: Has struggled with drops and hasn't been as productive as expected. Jabrill Peppers: With younger and cheaper safety options in Julian Love and Xavier McKinney, Peppers could be expendable. Logan Ryan: Signed a one-year deal this offseason and can play multiple positions in the secondary. Markus Golden: A pending free agent in 2021, he could be moved to recoup a pick before departing in the offseason. Kevin Zeitler: Still one of the best guards in football and could net New York a pick or two in return