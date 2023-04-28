5 players Giants should consider on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft

Clemson Tigers linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium / Winslow Townson - USA TODAY Sports

The Giants addressed a big need by selecting cornerback Deonte Banks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night but still have nine picks remaining as things stand. They have two selections scheduled for Friday night; a second-rounder at 57 overall and the 89th overall pick near the end of the third round.

Whom could the Giants target with these selections?

Here are their main remaining needs and potential selections at each spot:

Linebacker

Despite signing Bobby Okereke during the offseason, this is a still a group that needs upgrading. So the Giants will be looking for anyone who can bring athleticism and consistency to a group that is currently relying on Darrian Beavers to return from injury after missing his rookie season.

A player like Trenton Simpson from Clemson could fill this need. After a productive career with the Tigers, he showcased his athleticism by posting a 4.43-second time in the 40-yard dash and 25 reps on the 225-pound bench press at the NFL Combine.

Center

Having lost both Nick Gates and Jon Feliciano in the offseason, the Giants need to find a starter but are there any centers still available who could step into a starting role immediately?

John Michael Schmitz from Minnesota is regarded by most analysts as the best center in the draft and has been linked to the Giants throughout the pre-draft process. He’s an outstanding run blocker and consistent pass protector with good on-field discipline. They might need to move up to get him, though.



Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) celebrates during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Wide Receiver

The Giants don’t necessarily need an immediate starter here. They managed to get good production from the likes of Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins last year, and both are back in 2023. However, this does look like a group that could be bolstered with the addition of a talented rookie.

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt could be a good option here. He may need to bulk up, but he has 4.4-second speed in the 40-yard dash and can give Daniel Jones another deep threat who can run away from defenders in the open field. Hyatt had more than 1,200 yards last season and caught 15 touchdown passes.

Safety

The Giants brought in Bobby McCain to replace the outgoing Julian Love but he’ll turn 30 before the start of the season and is only on a one-year deal. So the Giants may be looking to add more talent and versatility to their secondary -- this could depend on how confident they are in Jason Pinnock establishing himself as a rotational contributor with the potential to handle a bigger role in the longer term.

Boise State’s JL Skinner is a lanky player with good range and he showcased his coverage abilities with four interceptions last season. His ability to match up with tight ends could also bring some versatility to the Giants’ sub-packages. Skinner could potentially be available with the Giants’ third round pick.



Edge Defender

Although the Giants have two solid young starters in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, this is another position where they could add some more depth. Could Ojulari’s brother, BJ Ojulari from LSU, be a good option at this spot?

The younger Ojulari figures to contribute more as a pass rusher initially, but a rotational role could give him the time he needs to bulk up and handle run stopping duties in 2024 and beyond. The Giants’ crosstown rivals have seen good success with the Williams brothers helping to anchor an ascending defense, so perhaps they could look to emulate this.