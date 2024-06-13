5 players who could surprise at Euro 2024

We’re now less than 24 hours from Euro 2024 starting. With players such as Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Kylian Mbappé et al. on show, we’ve taken a look at five players outside of the obvious, that could surprise.

Marcel Sabitzer – Austria

Marcel Sabitzer is a crucial player in Ralf Rangnick’s system, taking on significant responsibility for the Austria. With David Alaba sidelined due to injury, the pressure on Sabitzer to lead the team increases. Austria face a challenging group stage, with opponents like France, the Netherlands, and Poland. The 30-year-old midfielder is coming off an outstanding season at club level, having played a pivotal role in Borussia Dortmund’s journey to the Champions League final. Sabitzer’s versatility and experience will be vital for Austria in this tournament.

Memphis Depay – The Netherlands

The Dutch forward has confirmed that he is leaving Atletico Madrid this summer and will definitely have something to prove to clubs round Europe if we wants another top move. It has been underwhelming season for the 30-year-old but undoubtedly has star quality and this evident as he is only six goals away from becoming the all-time leading goal scorer for his country. If he can stay fit, I think Depay will be the Netherlands’ man they turn to.

The striker has had a brilliant season for Italian side Atalanta and might be Luciano Spalletti’s first choice heading into the tournament. Scamacca managed 19 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season for the Nerazzurri and helped guide them to European glory last month. However, the 25-year-old has been inconsistent at an international level – with just one goal in his 16 appearances so far he hasn’t quite replicated his club form for Italy just yet. This would be a perfect opportunity to show what he can do, standing at 6’5” he possesses great physicality and is able to bully defenders but also has an elegance about him and a brilliant touch which brings players into the game.

The 16-year-old Lamine Yamal is brimming with talent and is expected to be Spain’s first-choice option on the right wing going into the tournament. Despite his young age, his decision-making and final pass are already world-class. His playstyle is reminiscent of former Manchester City player Riyad Mahrez. If Spain go deep into the tournament, Yamal could very well win the Best Young Player award.

Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium

Including De Bruyne might seem obvious, but it feels like he and Belgium are being overlooked in this tournament. The Belgian genius is set to be the main man for the Red Devils, and with a favourable group, he could easily rack up goal involvements, putting him in the conversation for Player of the Tournament. If his teammate Romelu Lukaku can replicate his form from the last European Championships, Belgium could be a real force this summer.

Get Football | Ewan Minns