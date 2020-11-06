5 players who could further define Brodie Van Wagenen's Mets legacy

With Brodie Van Wagenen's Mets tenure over, the initial look back at his roughly two years at the helm will focus on the moves he made that didn't work out -- and that is more than fair.

Van Wagenen had more misses than hits, and some of those misses could come back to haunt the Mets in a big way.

However, he also made or oversaw a number of very good moves that could have a long-lasting positive impact on the organization.



A lot of what Van Wagenen did draft-wise -- with oversight and tons of assistance from a staff including Tommy Tanous and Marc Tramuta -- was aggressive and praised by many in the industry.

But it's not just players drafted under Van Wagenen who could help define his legacy.

Here are five players whose success or failure could change the way Van Wagenen's tenure is ultimately viewed...

MATT ALLAN

The 19-year-old Allan, who has legitimate top of the rotation potential, slipped all the way to the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft due to signability concerns. And that's where the Mets snatched him up.

Utilizing an aggressive drafting strategy that targeted first-round talent in later rounds, the Mets were able to sign Allan by carefully allocating their bonus pool.

Now the top pitching prospect in the Mets' organization, Allan could make his big league debut by 2023.

PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG

The Mets' first-round pick (19th overall) in the 2020 draft, Crow-Armstrong has a chance to be a true two-way center fielder who can impact the game on both sides of the ball.

"All spring I called him 'the left-handed magician' in center field," Tanous said after the team drafted Crow-Armstrong. "He was one of the rare players where you would watch batting practice and watch him play defense.... When I see a defensive player who likes to show their tools and likes to show off like that in pregame while he's getting his work done, I know you have a pretty advanced defensive player.

"We see Pete as a top-of-the-order type hitter. He has such advanced bat-to-ball skills.... High contact guy, with some power behind it. And it's been increasing power since he was 15 years old. He keeps getting stronger. His path to the ball has been great. His plate awareness is tremendous, his discipline at the plate."

EDWIN DIAZ

Yes, Edwin Diaz, whose future with the Mets should not be judged based on how well Jarred Kelenic performs with the Seattle Mariners.

Diaz, who struggled badly in 2019, was absolutely dominant in 2020 and is under team control through the 2022 season.

If the Mets win a title in the next two seasons and Diaz is a big part of that, at least they'll be able to take some solace if Kelenic becomes a star.

J.T. GINN

While he may not have the upside of Allan, Ginn -- a power right-hander -- dropped (after undergoing Tommy John surgery) to the second round of the 2020 draft, where the Mets took him at No. 52 overall.

A first-round talent just like Allan, the Mets aggressively pounced.

"This is a rare combination of turbo-sink as we call it, with strikeout ability," Tanous said after the draft about Ginn, noting that the Mets had their eye on him for a while. "He's anywhere from 91 (mph) to 99. (He has) an out pitch curveball he throws at will for strikes. It's a plus changeup.... He's got all the qualities of being a top of the rotation guy."

J.D. DAVIS

One of the best trades Van Wagenen made was when he acquired Davis from the Houston Astros before the 2019 season.

Davis had a tremendous season in 2019, and while he tailed off a bit in 2020 after a hot start, he has cemented himself as a key offensive cog the Mets could rely on for many seasons to come.

