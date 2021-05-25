5 players who could break out for the Jags in 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the teams who went through the most drastic of changes this offseason after winning just one game last season. However, the positive part about their 2020 roster is that it was the youngest in the NFL, meaning there is a lot of upside and nowhere to go but up.

When looking at the Jags’ roster last season, there are several names from the 2020 roster who flashed, and some who didn’t, who could look even better in 2021 thanks to the new regime. Here’s a look at five of the most important ones who could drastically improve their performances from what fans witnessed a year ago:

DJ Chark Jr., wide receiver

Oct 7, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark (17) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After going to the Pro Bowl in 2019, DJ Chark didn't have the connection he once did with Gardner Minshew II in 2020. Some of that was due to the mix of the two dealing with injuries, pressing too hard, and second-year struggles behind center for the most part. However, things could change tremendously in 2021 for Chark. This offseason the Jags got a player who many have deemed as a generational prospect in Trevor Lawrence and the odds should be high for the No. 1 overall pick to start. Additionally, the Jags signed veteran receiving Marvin Jones Jr. to help the passing game out, which will be under new coaching in Darrell Bevell and Brian Schottenheimer. So, in a nutshell, there may not be a player the Jags have helped more in the offseason than Chark. The rest will depend on him and the ability to stay healthy, but the stars have aligned for him to take off and earn a new contract in 2021.

Laviska Shenault Jr., wide receiver

Oct 4, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) catches a pass during the first half Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Chark's struggles certainly didn't help the Jags' offense in 2020, but it did somewhat benefit rookie Laviska Shenult Jr. While he didn't register 1,000 yards on the season, Shenault proved to be a playmaker in terms of yards after the catch and the ability to snag touchdowns. The 2020 rookie, who garnered 600 receiving yards for five touchdowns, will be a year wiser. While he'll be learning a new offensive system, receivers coach Sanjay Lal has hinted that Shenault could have a more specific role as a receiver as opposed to being an all-around weapon in the offense. Additionally, he'll have the same luxuries as Chark to help him like an upgrade at quarterback and veteran in Jones to help him learn.

Jawaan Taylor, right tackle

Aug 1, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) enters the field for training camp at Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

After a 2019 rookie season where he saw every offensive snap and flashed at times. He finished last season with a Pro Football Focus figure of 56.5, leaving many fans to question if he was worth a 2019 second-round pick. However, 2021 is a new year, and in Taylor's defense, it was hard seeing how a partly virtual offseason (due to COVID-19) would help an extremely young player get as prepared as possible for the upcoming season. Now, things are somewhat back to normal this offseason and the Jags have had strong attendance in voluntary organized team activities. Additionally, Taylor is one of the rare exemptions where he'll have the luxury to learn from his 2019-20 positional coach, George Warhop, who was one of the few holdovers from the previous regime. With that being the case, don't be shocked to see Taylor look significantly better in 2021, just as Chark could.

CJ Henderson, cornerback

Nov 15, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson (23) forces a fumble by Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jags made several transactions at the cornerback position this offseason, which included signing Shaquill Griffin, retaining Sidney Jones IV and Tre Herndon, drafting Tyson Campbell, and trading for Jameson Houston. However, the pecking order could go in a variety of ways behind Griffin, and that includes the option to have CJ Henderson be the CB2. Henderson, who was the Jags' highest draft pick last season, had his good moments as a rookie despite injuries holding him back and ending his season. He opened it with a phenomenal showing against the Indianapolis Colts and also made plays Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans. During his last game of the season, against Green Bay, he also flashed with Davante Adams lining up on the opposite side of the field. The thing Henderson will need to do to make this possible is come back at 100% and avoid hiccups in training camp. Earlier in the offseason, coach Urban Meyer revealed that Henderson had labrum surgery and there haven't been many updates since, but he could be 100% if the surgery took place last season.

Josh Allen, EDGE

Nov 8, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen (41) celebrates after a fourth down stop against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Just as they did at cornerback this offseason, the Jags' front office also bolstered their defensive line, adding Malcom Brown, Roy Robertson Harris, and Jihad Ward. Additionally, they have two second-year players who had solid rookie showings returning in DaVon Hamilton and Doug Costin and should be better. Those are all factors that should be music to Josh Allen's ears in his third season. Allen, who was the Jags' first-round pick in 2019, burst onto the scene with a successful rookie campaign where he garnered 10.5 sacks and went to the Pro Bowl. However, in 2020 he had a sophomore slump and missed eight games while battling with injuries. Just as having a supporting cast on the field could help Allen, the support he's getting off the field should help a lot, too. Meyer has already raved about Allen as a player and a person, which should give the third-year player a huge boost of confidence. Additionally, the Jags should be using more 3-4 looks under new defensive coordinator Joe Cullen, which should put Allen in his comfort zone.

